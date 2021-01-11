Health authorities report new coronavirus victim

Monaco has recorded its sixth Covid death, a 72-year-old resident who passed away at the CHPG on Sunday night.

The government revealed in its daily Covid count on Monday that the Principality registered 13 new cases of coronavirus on 11th January, bringing the total number of infections since the pandemic began to 1,070.

There are 26 people being cared for at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre. Of those, 17 patients – including 11 residents – are being treated in the normal hospital system, while nine people – including six residents – are in critical care in ICU.

The government also revealed that Monaco’s sixth Covid-related death occurred on Sunday, less than a week after the fifth victim. It was a 72-year-old male resident who tested positive for the Covid virus during his treatment at the hospital. No other details were given.

The Monaco government admited on the weekend it was facing a “rebound of the epidemic” and stepped up its health restrictions, bringing the curfew forward one hour from Monday and closing all restaurants, casinos and theatres in the evening.

The positivity rate (number of positive cases compared to the number of people tested) is now 7.44% compared to 3.5% previously.

