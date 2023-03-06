How Monaco’s new digital real estate tool is shaping understanding of this exclusive market

Monaco Statistics has launched an interactive real estate “dashboard” tool that breaks down the data on the Principality’s varied property market, providing fresh insight neighbourhood-by-neighbourhood.

Real estate is big business in Monaco, but despite the country’s small size, not every neighbourhood is the same. To help people better understand what is happening in the area they live or are looking to buy in, Monaco Statistics – also known as IMSEE – has created a handy dashboard to make pinpointing information on specific parts of the Principality simpler.

This easy-to-use interactive tool allows users to select the place they are interested in and with just one click, the dashboard displays data such as the number of recent property sales in the area, surface area occupied by housing, the average price per-square-meter, property value rises and falls over the last decade, a general overview of the market, and more.

For example, if a person was interested in Fontvieille, they could use the dashboard to clearly see that there were 44 resales in 2022, with a median price of €55,300 per-square-metre, and that this rate has gone up by 54.6% since 2013.

The dashboard was created in collaboration with the government’s Digital Services Department.

To try it for yourself, please click here.

READ MORE ABOUT MONACO’S REAL ESTATE MARKET:

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo by IMSEE