Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Thursday, November 19, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

8 new cases of Covid-19 on 18 Nov. brings total to 565: 15 hospitalised - 8 resident, 5 in ICU - 2 resident, 44 home monitored, 487 recoveries, 3 resident deaths

How to watch National Day celebrations

How to watch National Day celebrations

By Cassandra Tanti - November 18, 2020

Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, traditional National Day celebrations will not take place in view of the public this year.

However, there will be a special broadcast on Thursday from 9.55am live on the Facebook page of the Prince’s Palace, showing the Te Deum mass in the Cathedral of Monaco, as well as the taking of arms, the handing out of the Order of Grimaldi distinctions – including the new ‘Promotion Covid-19’, the presentation of the Order of Saint-Charles decorations and the presentation of rank insignia and medals in the Cour d’Honneur of the Prince’s Palace.

To view the broadcast, visit the Prince’s Facebook page here.

 

Related stories:

Special Order of Grimaldi honours

 

Photo: Screenshot of preview presentation from the Prince’s Facebook page

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGuide to PCR tests at Nice airport

Editors pics

November 18, 2020 | Local News

National Day quiz

On Thursday 19th November, the entire Principality proudly celebrates its National Day. So how much do you actually know about Monaco?

0
November 17, 2020 | Local News

Special Order of Grimaldi honours

As part of National Day celebrations, Prince Albert this year wanted to honour all the men and women who have been at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19 in Monaco.

0
November 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

0
November 16, 2020 | Local News

New momentum in fight against Covid

Prince Albert has just inaugurated a new laboratory at the Monaco Scientific Centre designed to significantly increase PCR testing capabilities in the Principality.

0

daily

November 18, 2020 | Local News

How to watch National Day celebrations

Cassandra Tanti

Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, traditional National Day celebrations will not take place in view of the public this year. However, there is a way to watch the main events.

0
November 18, 2020 | Local News

Guide to PCR tests at Nice airport

Stephanie Horsman

Nice airport’s new testing centre has taken the pressure off by offering an in-house pre-flight service to travellers who present an antigen test request form.

0
November 18, 2020 | Local News

Low-cost giant reporting huge losses

Stephanie Horsman

EasyJet, the French Riviera’s largest domestic flyer, has announced that it is looking at its first annual loss in its 25-year history.

0
November 18, 2020 | Local News

Elderly patient third Covid fatality

Stephanie Horsman

The passing of a person aged in their 80s has marked the third resident death linked with Covid-19 in the Principality.

0
MORE STORIES

Monaco surprised by losing heavily to Porto

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_22537" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: AS Monaco Facebook Photo: AS Monaco Facebook[/caption] Although Monaco enjoyed 57-percent possession in the fast-moving UEFA Champions League game on Tuesday night, it was Porto’s Aboubakar who was the star of the match, opening the scoring for the visitors in the 31st minute and coming back for a second in the 69th. He was replaced by Jesus Corona in the 71st. Insult was added to injury when Layun scored for Porto in the 90th minute, taking the score to 3-0 for the visitors. Playing at home, Monaco had gone into the UEFA Champions League group stage game as clear favourites, facing a Porto team that had lost 3-1 at home to Besiktas in its previous Champions League outing on September 13, but Monaco’s players were unable to find a rhythm and were simply outclassed by the visitors. Monaco had suffered a heavy defeat to Nice in a French league game, losing 4-1 just a few weeks ago, but have so far averaged three goals per game in Ligue 1, and coach Jardim had hoped the bad times were over. Monaco’s captain, Radamel Falcao, is the top goalscorer in any major European league with 11 goals from seven games. Interestingly, Falcao played for Porto in the Europa League final in 2011, scoring the only goal in the final. Falcao’s failure to find the back of the visitors’ net on Tuesday must give Monaco serious pause for thought.

READ MOREAS Monaco back on good form

[caption id="attachment_21826" align="alignnone" width="950"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption]

Sun. Jan 21 – Grande Saison series:...

Local News Staff Writer -
Sunday 21 January, 6 pm, Rainier III Auditorium Grande Saison series: concert by the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra conducted by Simone Young with Elza van den Heever, soprano. The programme features Ludwig van Beethoven and Alexander von Zemlinsky. Presentation of works by André Peyrègne at 5 pm Information: +377 98 06 28 28