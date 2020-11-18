How to watch National Day celebrations

Unfortunately, due to Covid restrictions, traditional National Day celebrations will not take place in view of the public this year.

However, there will be a special broadcast on Thursday from 9.55am live on the Facebook page of the Prince’s Palace, showing the Te Deum mass in the Cathedral of Monaco, as well as the taking of arms, the handing out of the Order of Grimaldi distinctions – including the new ‘Promotion Covid-19’, the presentation of the Order of Saint-Charles decorations and the presentation of rank insignia and medals in the Cour d’Honneur of the Prince’s Palace.

To view the broadcast, visit the Prince’s Facebook page here.

Photo: Screenshot of preview presentation from the Prince’s Facebook page