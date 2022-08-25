How you can help fill The White Pirate’s treasure chest for sick kids

The Monaco Mairie is once again taking part in the White Sails operation, where the White Pirate visits ports up and down the coast collecting all the games and toys he can for the benefit of local hospitalised children.
The White Pirate will set sail again this September, braving the high seas, the winds and the rain to visit 27 ports between Marseille and Monaco with one objective in mind: to deliver his treasure to the Lenval Foundation in the Bay of Nice, which will then pass on the booty to hospitalised children.
As part of the White Sails Bettimask (Les Voiles Blanches Bettimask) project, from the 3rd to the 25th September, The White Pirate will stop at each port to collect chests filled with goodies. In Monaco, the chests are located at two communal sites, the Mairie and the Condamine Market, where the public are encouraged to drop off a new, unwrapped toy to help fill the chests.
The toys will be distributed by hospital nursing staff over the next several months, bringing a bit of joy to sick kids.
The White Pirate himself is a former sailing instructor, skipper, courier and merchant marine sailor. His experience, spanning a dozen years, has also led him to take on sailing regatta competitions and leisure sailing, which he continues to practice.
Additionally, he works with people of all ages who have motor skill or mental disabilities, using sailing as a way to help with personal development.
Since 2020, more than 4,000 toys and games have been collected and the project has the support of many local names including Louis Ducruet, navigator Yvan Griboval, freediver Pierre Frolla, singer Olivia Dorato and comedian Hassan. The Monegasque companies Bettimask, Global IP Solutions, the Centre Immobilier Pastor, the Yacht Club of Monaco and the Lions Club are also participants.