Tuesday, April 20, 2021

5 Covid cases 19 Apr, 10 hospitalised, 5 in ICU, 29 home monitored, 2,304 recoveries, 30 deaths, 63 incidence rate, 32% population vaccinated

Incidence rate falls significantly

By Cassandra Tanti - April 20, 2021

Circulation of the Covid-19 virus in the Principality has dropped dramatically, with the incidence rate now sitting at around 63. It’s a similar story in the Alpes-Maritimes where circulation has finally dropped below national levels.

The incidence rate, calculated per 100,000 inhabitants, is used by governments in their decisions about whether to apply or remove certain restrictions.

Monaco has consistently tested between 4,000 to 5,000 residents and non-residents each week, providing a clear indication of how active the coronavirus is in the Principality.

On Monday, health authorities revealed that the incidence rate had dropped to 62.58. At the end of February and in late March it had peaked at 226.

Of the 4,190 people tested in Monaco last week, only 2.22% returned a positive result.

It’s an encouraging evolution of the health situation that is being mirrored in the neighbouring Alpes-Maritimes region, which has been under tight restrictions for months. There, the incidence rate has dropped to 229 after peaking at 642 in late February. As of Friday, France’s national incidence rate was 342.19.

On Friday 16th April, the Monegasque government revealed that the Principality has now vaccinated 12,094 people, equivalent to 31.82% of the population, with their first jab. Meanwhile, 10,859 of those vaccinated have also received their second shot.

The favourable conditions have allowed authorities to lift some restrictions in Monaco from Monday 26th April. Restaurants will be allowed to reopen for dinner service, sports activities will resume in schools, and the evening curfew has been pushed back one hour to 9pm.

 

READ ALSO: Monaco eases some restrictions

 

Photo by Michael Alesi/Government Communication Department

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

