Weather
20 ° C
20°C
Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

5 new cases of Covid-19 on 7 Sept. in Monaco brings total to 153: 1 in ICU, 42 home monitored, 105 healed, 1 resident death

Inside Monaco’s new sprawling luxury apartments

Inside Monaco’s new sprawling luxury apartments

By Cassandra Tanti - September 7, 2020

Monaco Life takes a private tour of Le Winch, the most inconspicuous, grandiose new residence building offering jaw dropping views and a square meterage that’s virtually unheard of at the port. 

Like a good game of Tetris, Le Winch has been cleverly wedged between three buildings in La Condamine district, its L shape design maximising precious space within the Principality where every square metre counts.

From the street, you would be forgiven for thinking that it is two completely different buildings. Aluminium balconies decorate the east façade on the seafront, while classic mouldings decorate the south façade.

The main façade of Le Winch (centre building) from Boulevard Albert Ier

In fact, Le Winch has the rare privilege of being able to offer triple exposure with views facing the harbour (Port Hercule), the Prince’s Palace on the Rock, and finally the mountain.

But as jaw-dropping as these views are, the most impressive feature here is the size. In a country that has an overabundance of 50-year-old, one to two-bedroom apartments, the people behind Le Winch have managed to fit in four, three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartments each equalling 215 sqm in size. It is an important addition to the real estate market in Monaco, where the demographic has steadily shifted from businessmen looking for an address, to families hoping to settle.

The view overlooking Port Hercule from the main balcony

“Much of Monaco was built between 1950 and 1970, so a lot of the apartments are ageing, small and have bad layouts,” says Jérôme Tempier, director of managing real estate agency Rey and Nouvion, whose office is also located in Le Winch. “There are many more one to two-bedroom apartments available than three bedrooms, which only make up about 15% of the current apartments available for rent in Monaco.”

Foreigners are often taken aback by the quality of apartments in the Principality, explains Mr Tempier, who adds: “But there are many new developments under construction now which will help put Monaco in a more competitive position with other large cities.”

However, within the Principality, he says, “You won’t find another apartment, new, of this size, on the Port of Monaco.”

The kitchen features an artistic room divider which draws in the exterior design

But the building didn’t come without its challenges.

“It was a very technical job. The building is positioned between three other buildings – the Palais Majestic, the Palais Hirondelle and the Villa Hyacinthe,” says Mr Tempier. “J.B. Pastor and Fils did an amazing job with the demolition, the laying of the foundation and the construction.”

Inside each apartment, giant floor to ceiling, wall to wall glass doors frame the Port of Monaco like a fine Monet. There is a very decent sized kitchen, and three bedrooms each with their own en suite and private balcony. The neutral interior allows residents to put their own personal touch to the decor, while a showroom apartment – decorated by designer Daniela Boutsen – provides a clear picture of how large this space is and its design potential.

But the crowning glory of Le Winch is the penthouse – a five-room duplex spread over 430sqm with 75sqm of terraces. On the 6th floor are four bedrooms, including a sumptuous master bedroom, while a spiral staircase connects to the 7th floor featuring an open-plan kitchen, a boudoir, a dining room, and a vast living room overlooking the sea. The two terraces are huge and their views are stunning.

On the 7th floor of the duplex is a large living and dining area and two enormous terraces

Another unique feature is the building’s heating and cooling system. Le Winch is the first private development to be connected to La Condamine’s seawater heat pump, which draws heat or cold from nearby seawater providing 100% renewable energy to the building.

“Not only is it ecological, it is in line with the principals of Monaco,” explains Mr Tempier. “It is an expensive new technology but it was very important to the owner to be part of Monaco’s energy transition.”

Complementing this new development is a two-level office space at its base – an area which, like the rest of the building, is also of considerable size: 340sqm, providing enough room for up to 20 employees.

Mr Tempier says that, despite the current health crisis, interest has been high since Le Winch apartments hit the rental market in summer.

“Due to Covid and restrictions on travel etc, many people want to rent one of the apartments without even looking at it,” he reveals. “We have had a lot of interest from people from Switzerland, Germany and Denmark, for example. People are ready to commit without even seeing it.”

And the asking price? 110€ per square metre, which equates to close to 24,000€ per month for one of the 215sqm apartments, and 47,000€ per month for the duplex.

 

Want to see more? Click on the gallery below to enlarge…

 

 

Photos courtesy Rey and Nouvion

 

Related stories:

Interview: Designer Daniela Boutsen

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleOcean Tribute Award 2021
Next articleAS Monaco wins friendly against Nice

Editors pics

September 7, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Inside Monaco’s new sprawling luxury apartments

Monaco Life takes a private tour of Le Winch, the most inconspicuous, grandiose new residence building offering jaw dropping views and a square meterage that’s virtually unheard of at the port. 

0
August 19, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Chris Buncombe on being an F1 wingman

Simon Pavitt speaks with British racing driver Chris Buncombe about life supporting best friend Jenson Button and rekindling the Rocket Motorsport name.

0
July 24, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Interview: Leader of ‘Modern Cuisine’ Yannick Alléno

There was only one way the Hermitage Hotel could celebrate its reopening after three months of slumber, and that was with powerhouse chef Yannick Alléno.

0
July 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

FOR SALE: Spacious villa in Provençal countryside

Escape to the countryside anytime your heart desires to enjoy this gorgeous Provençal villa, surrounded by the famous Côtes de Provence wineries. 

0

daily

September 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Free digital revision lessons for students

Cassandra Tanti

More than 170 middle and high school students are taking part in digital pre-school support classes funded by the Monaco government.

0
August 29, 2020 | Business & Finance

Covid latest: tests in short supply, labs boost capacity

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco is increasing its capacity to analyse Covid-19 tests as demand soars and case numbers continue to rise. But tests are starting to reach short supply.

0
August 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Covid and excess eye strain

Cassandra Tanti

Amid lockdowns and teleworking, school closures and keeping kids amused, it feels as though we have never been more focused on our digital screens.

0
August 19, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Chris Buncombe on being an F1 wingman

Simon Pavitt

Simon Pavitt speaks with British racing driver Chris Buncombe about life supporting best friend Jenson Button and rekindling the Rocket Motorsport name.

0
MORE STORIES

First ‘Red box project’ launched in Monaco

Following the launch of SheCanHeCan’s ​Equality Pledge in September, an event that sought ​to increase awareness about our collective responsibility and ability to make gender equality a reality, ​their first mission to act on this national call for equality is to tackle period inequality in Monaco. Project Manager Kasey Robinson’s pledge is to “​end period inequality in Monaco and to make environmentally friendly products available to all women and menstruating individuals.” Most commonly referred to as ‘period poverty’, this term refers to the global crisis still facing girls and women (including non-binary and trans individuals) who still struggle or are unable to access sanitary products. According to Global Citizen, women and young girls who menstruate are ​ostracized from basic activities, like eating certain foods, or socializing, all over the world. The cultural shame attached to menstruation and a shortage of resources stop women from going to school and working every day. Period poverty is the lack of access to sanitary products, menstrual hygiene education, toilets, hand washing facilities, and/or waste management. Period poverty is regularly represented as a problem in developing countries, however the issue has come to the forefront following recent legislative changes in the UK this year. It is estimated that, in the UK, 1/10 girls (1/7 in London - Plan International UK) cannot afford sanitary products. A number of UK-based NGOs such a ​free periods​ and ​The Red Box Project​ set out to change these statistics.. The Red Box Project was founded in 2017 by a group of friends who wanted to give local young people access to sanitary products after having learnt about ‘period poverty in the news. The first boxes were set up in Portsmouth. Since then, there have been over 5000 boxes provided to schools across the UK. With the support of The Red Box Project SheCanHeCan is the first organisation to address the issue of period inequality in Monaco. The challenges are different and include a continued lack of access, social taboos and a lack of knowledge about menstrual hygiene in the Principality. “Shockingly, even the most luxurious hotels and restaurants might only provide sanitary products upon demand. This inequality extends to the schools where these products are not made available in the students’ toilets,” says Kasey Robinson. “Installing a Red Box in the student toilets provides students with instant, shame free access to a range of period products, and a dignified and environmentally friendly way to dispose of them.” The boxes at the International School will be filled with products from UK-based, women lead companies Freda and ​Fab Little Bag​. Freda’s period products contain no chemicals and are made of 100% certified organic cotton and are biodegradable, hypoallergenic and free from chemicals and synthetic fibres and their pads contain 100% eco-friendly and renewable materials. Fab Little Bags are biodegradable period disposal bags, that open one-handed, they are a practical, environmentally friendly way to keep tampons out of the sewers, rivers and the ocean. They allow users to dispose of their products in a dignified way in the case of absence of a specific bin. This initiative not only tackles the issues of period inequality but with the assistance of the SheCanHeCan Ambassadors uch as the International School of Monaco the project also teaches leadership and confidence skills, knowledge of women lead companies to young girls, an environmentally friendly approach to solving gender inequality issues and increased education on a global topic for all students. As Global Citizen also highlight, “young boys ​benefit ​from menstrual hygiene education, too. Educating girls and boys on menstruation at an early age at home and school promotes healthy habits and breaks stigmas around the natural process.” Speaking about the project itself, SheCanHeCan International School of Monaco Ambassador/Project leader said: “Period inequality is a serious issue that has impacted, is impacting, or will impact all females [and menstruating individuals]. In many cases, the driving factors for this divide are social norms and the only way to combat these is to challenge ideas, mentalities, and prejudices. The Red Box Project allows us to do just that, by uprooting stereotypes and allowing girls and women to focus on their education instead of their period.”  

 

Video campaign highlights violence against women

Monaco has launched an awareness campaign as part of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, and it has attracted the support of a range of key sporting personalities in the Principality. According to statistics group IMSEE, 26 cases of violence against women have been logged so far this year by the Monaco Public Security Department regarding people residing mainly in the Principality. In more than half of cases, the violence is physical, while a quarter of the incidents involved sexual violence. As part of Monaco’s continued efforts to combat the crimes, Céline Cottalorda, Delegate for the Promotion and Protection of Women’s Rights, has introduced a video campaign on the theme ‘Confronting Violence Against Women, Let’s Act’. The campaign was launched ahead of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which is being observed on Monday 25th November. The video uses dance to metaphorically explain the suffering of women who are victims of physical, mental or sexual abuse and includes a hashtag, #ViolenceFemmeJagis, in an effort to help the video go viral. The dance was performed by Alessandra Tognoloni, soloist from the Ballets de Monte-Carlo, and choreographed by Marguerite Ferreira Boffa. [caption id="attachment_42108" align="alignnone" width="900"] PHOTO: ©Michael Alesi- Communication Department[/caption] The meeting was punctuated by the support of many illustrious residents including Isabelle Bonnal, Director of National Education for Youth and Sports, Karine Chatenet, President of the Soroptimist Club of Monaco, and Yakuba Ouattara of Roca Team. Monaco’s sports community have also committed themselves to the cause, and personalities such as Saša Obradović, Roca Team Coach, AS Monaco Basketballers Dee Bost and Yakuba Ouattara, and Roca Team General Manager and Executive Director Oleksiy Yefimov participated in the campaign by recording a message of support in their native languages. Additionally, two interactive theatre performances will be held on Monday at the Princess Grace Theatre. The first, organised by the Department of National Education, Youth and Sports, is for high school students and will speak about virtual meetings and is at 2:30pm. The second is at 6pm, is free and open to the general public covering the topic of domestic violence. Both presentations ask for audience participation, turning the public from passive viewers to “spect-acteurs”. The Principality has long been associated with the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and has been a defender of the rights of women through both government actions and the work of private organisations.  