Weather
23 ° C
23°C
16°C
Sunny Intervals
Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Interview: Brandi DeCarli, co-founder of Farm from a Box

Interview: Brandi DeCarli, co-founder of Farm from a Box

By Cassandra Tanti - June 15, 2020

With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production and helping communities around the world to grow their own nutritious food with clean technology.

The Farm from a Box concept is as simple as it is innovative – equipping shipping containers with modern technology to make farming more efficient, more productive, and more environmentally sustainable.

It is helping to empower smallholder farmers – particularly women – who represent a major component of rural economies but who are often trapped in poverty and are vulnerable to the effects of climate change and drought.

Farm from a Box co-founder and SheEO Brandi DeCarli is a frequent global speaker on technology’s role in climate resilience, economic empowerment, and women’s leadership.

Monaco Life spoke with the US-based entrepreneur, who was a speaker at this year’s virtual Transition Forum.

Why was it important for you to take part in the year’s Transition Forum?

Our food system is a global challenge, as well as a global opportunity, and I think it is so important that food innovation be a part of the conversation, especially when we are talking about transitioning to a more sustainable future. Some of the smaller innovations, like Farm from a Box, can make a big impact on our food system, and it is important for us to learn about other innovations that are also happening in this space.

Where did the idea for Farm from a Box come from?

The idea came from a project that my business partner and I were doing with the United Nations Habitat (The United Nations Human Settlements Programme) years ago. We were using modified shipping containers to build a youth empowerment centre in rural Kenya and the project was very focussed on bringing in resources that the community lacked access to, primarily education, health and sport. We saw that there was still a foundational need of healthy food access missing, because the infrastructure was also not supported. That’s when we decided to take the same plug-and-play deliverable model that shipping containers allow, but basically outfit it with the components needed to grow food right there in the community.

What were the challenges when you first started the initiative?

There were so many, but I think primarily, because Farm from a Box is applying technology for outdoor crop production, it meant that we were dealing with a number of different variables because there are no two farm sites that are exactly the same – different soil, different climates, different users and different crops.

So, one of our biggest challenges when we had the concept 10 years ago was to take all of those different variables and make a system that can quickly adapt and respond, whether it is different pumping systems or different types of irrigation, for example, and bring them all together so they work in concert.

Are you happy now with the product?

It works beautifully. We have tested it in a number of different locations – from urban farms in California to really remote farms with the UN in Tanzania, and we have been able to make this system so dynamic that you can plug-in and plug-out different systems to make it adaptable to a wide range of climates. This gives us the opportunity to scale out in a number of different circumstances and environments.

Farm from a Box

For many of us who are privileged enough, food security is one of our most basic human rights that we often take for granted. So, it is hard to consider that access to fresh, locally grown food is really difficult in some areas…

It is, and at the same time while we certainly have the privilege of knowing where our next meal is going to come from, Covid-19 has shaken that foundation in populations that have never experienced food insecurity or never had to worry about where their food is going to come from – just by nature of the broken supply chain that we are dealing with. So, it is an interesting pre-cursor to climate change, and it is providing an opportunity to really fill those gaps in our distribution and start localising our food supply as much as possible right now.

Do you agree that food production isn’t just about producing healthy food, it is also about providing a network for the people who are growing those crops?

I love that you phrase it as a ‘network’, because farming – particularly localised farming – is such an anchor for the community. It brings people together, it becomes a source of collection for people to not only gather and get food but also engage with each other – to be integrated within the surrounding community, educated and working together.

When we shifted to an industrialised export-heavy food system, we lost our connection with the food that we grow, from both the environmental side but also that community anchoring side.

So, I think it’s really important that we re-establish that, because it has certainly built our resilience, but it also impacts our sense of wellbeing and connectedness within our community itself.

Who is accessing Farm from a Box and how does it get into these communities?

In areas that are underdeveloped, the government and NGOs are assisting in the establishment of this concept. Our system is a natural plug-and-play for starting a local production infrastructure in areas that have classically been dependant on grain-fed agriculture.

But it is also really applicable to commercial farming and to the growing local food movement even in urban and developed areas. We do a number of different projects with commercial growers – businesses who are looking to localise their production and keep things farm-to-fork.

It is also great in schools for reigniting interest in farming, because we apply a strong technology lens to production on the farm. It has shifted the perspective of youth getting involved in farming. They used to think farming is dirty, hard work. But if you are able to run the farm off of your iPhone and have it entirely powered by renewable energy, it changes the dynamic. It has been interesting to see the evolution of Farm from a Box.

How important is new technology in developing the food industry?

It plays such a key role. Historically, the mechanisation of our farms with tractors and large-scale farming practices increased our production. But now we are finding that most of that technological innovation was directed towards large-scale mono-culture farms. The opportunity that we have now is to switch that and bring technological innovation to small localised community farms, and make the industry much more sustainable. We are using less water, which is vitally important, but we are also using clean energy and precision agriculture that can help us grow more with less.

Is Farm from a Box a viable option in creating a sustainable flow of food agriculture?

An interesting direction we have gone in since Covid-19 has been applying our system in volume deployments, where instead of simply using one Farm from a Box in one area, we can deploy five to 15 and basically establish a brand new agricultural value chain in areas that were not previously very productive. So, it really shows a lot of promise for making a big impact in terms of what our global production is, especially in areas that are really struggling.

Have you found any particular crop that works best in this system?

Interestingly enough, the system is crop-agnostic, so it can support any crop from agriculture to horticulture. What we have found to be our sweet spot, however, is a combination of high-value irrigated crops – so anywhere between five and 15 different irrigated crops to make sure that there is a continual production all year round. The biggest value that we can provide is really in high-value irrigated crops, because we simply cannot compete on the scales of grain production.

Where do you see Farm from a Box going forward?

We designed this system to be a localised solution, but at a global scale, so we currently have a fabrication hub set up within the United States, as well as in Tanzania for the east African market, and we scale that production to South Africa, Uganda, Dubai and Kenya. Ultimately, we are working to create a global network of localised production hubs that can produce this structure directly in the country and really help communities jump start their local production.

From a personal perspective, how does it feel to be working in an industry that you know has such an impact on people’s lives?

To be a strong mission company that is also a for-profit… it certainly gives you a good reason to wake up in the morning, especially when we are talking about food security and food resilience in the environment. But it is also Farm from a Box’s potential impact on society and ability to empower people that is exciting.

Finally, you are a SheEO Venture, can you explain for us what that is?

SheEO, aside from being the most creative name for women CEOs, is a global network of women investors who are coming together and supporting women-led companies – which is certainly an area that is terribly under-funded and under-supported. This network, in addition to providing funding, also connects members with business mentors and a global network of women that make introductions, help out with questions – it is a really active network. SheEO is pretty phenomenal.

 

Photos courtesy: Farm from a Box


From 28th May to 25th June, Transition Forum is livestreaming interactive discussions with innovators, business leaders, policymakers and investors on scaling up climate action. Monaco Life readers will receive 15% OFF tickets with the code TF20-Monaco. For more information, visit the website at transition-forum.org

 

Related stories: 

Interview: Tel Aviv-Yafo Municipality CIO Rinat Guy

It’s time to scale up

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleLow business sentiment in April
Next articleStudents must return to classrooms on 22nd June: France

Editors pics

June 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Brandi DeCarli, co-founder of Farm from a Box

With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production, helping communities to grow their own food with clean technology.

0
June 3, 2020 | Business & Finance

Taking charge of €10 billion wedding industry

When Covid-19 stepped in, luxury wedding planner Muriel Saldalamacchia stepped up, developing protocols to help the government lift a ban on weddings and eventually restore a €10 billion industry.

0
May 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

Property sales over €10m increase by 64%

The number of high-value property sales – those over €10 million - more than doubled in 2019

0
May 20, 2020 | Business & Finance

Final push to pull Monaco out of lockdown

Restaurants, bars and cultural institutions are set to reopen in Monaco on 2nd June, as the government prepares to initiate phase three of its deconfinement plan.

0

daily

June 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Brandi DeCarli, co-founder of Farm from a Box

Cassandra Tanti

With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production, helping communities to grow their own food with clean technology.

0
June 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Low business sentiment in April

Stephanie Horsman

It's been revealed in a not-so-shocking report that Monaco suffered with a massive downturn in business sentiment in April of this year due to the closure of “non-essential” businesses brought on by the coronavirus epidemic.

0
June 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

Retaining the best talent for your business

James Caan CBE

Acclaimed entrepreneur James Caan CBE shares his thoughts on the retention of talent and how you can help your team navigate these challenging times.

0
June 12, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB continues work through virtual missions

Cassandra Tanti

Despite the setbacks caused by the recent pandemic, the Monaco Economic Board is using technology to continue its missions to promote the Principality and its economic activities.  

0
MORE STORIES

Unemployment in France finally falls below 10%

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_2770" align="alignleft" width="400"]Photo: Twitter Pôle emploi Photo: Twitter Pôle emploi[/caption]

The number of unemployed fell by 74,000 in France, down 0.3 points compared to the first quarter to 9.9%, according to the Insee statistical institute.

The unemployment rate finally fell below the 10% mark that the deeply unpopular President Francois Hollande has been targeting. The unemployment rate continues the decline it began in the third quarter of 2015. In one year, the unemployment rate has fallen by 0.5 points.

All ages have benefited from this improvement, but this is even more pronounced among young people (-0.4 points on a quarter), an age group particularly affected by short contracts. However, the fall in the number of jobless is unlikely to work to the benefit of the President’s poll ratings, with 88 percent of voters disapproving of his performance at the start of July.

Monaco tops list of millionaires

[caption id="attachment_1516" align="alignleft" width="213"]Photo: FuFu Wolf Photo: FuFu Wolf[/caption] Another study ranking the number of millionaires per national population has ranked Monaco first, with almost one in three inhabitants classed as a millionaire. Swiss banking centres Zurich and Geneva came second and third in the rankings. The survey findings, revealed by Spear’s magazine and WealthInsight, show London has moved up to fifth overall, with one in 29 inhabitants named as millionaires. Edinburgh has the UK’s second-highest density of millionaires, with one in sixty-seven inhabitants deemed to have this net worth. Meanwhile, Dublin has been ranked 10th on the list of European cities with most millionaires per capita, with one in 40 people living in the city a millionaire. Head of WealthInsight, Oliver Williams, said Dublin has a higher density of millionaires than many other European capitals, including Paris, Madrid, Berlin and Moscow. “London’s financial strength has also seen it rise through the rankings: it now boasts more millionaires per head than Frankfurt despite being the second most populous city on the list after New York,” he added. Monaco’s millionaires continue to grow in number, up by six percent since the last ranking two years ago. SOURCES: Irish Times and local reports