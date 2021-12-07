Weather
7 ° C
7°C
Wednesday, December 8, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

17 Covid cases 6 Dec, 7 hospitalised - 2 residents, 2 in ICU, 118 home monitored, 3,736 recoveries, 36 deaths, 409 incidence rate

Karl Lagerfeld fans battle it out in “explosive” Monaco auction

Karl Lagerfeld fans battle it out in “explosive” Monaco auction

By Cassandra Tanti - December 7, 2021

The atmosphere was “electric” at the Karl Lagerfeld estate auction hosted in Monaco this past weekend, where a total of €12 million was realised, far above the pre-sale high estimate of €3 million.

It was Part One of three auctions to be held by Sotheby’s and it featured 582 lots of 1,000-plus items, an anthology of Karl Lagerfeld’s personal taste as well as his life and career.

The possessions of the iconic designer, who spearheaded the collections of Chanel, Fendi and his own label, came from his homes in Paris, near the French capital, and Monaco.

After months of anticipation, the auction in Monaco and online attracted the attention of more than 1,400 bidders from 58 countries and, according to Vice-President of Sotheby’s France Pierre Mothes, the energy at One-Monte Carlo was infectious.

“This incredible first sale took place in an electric atmosphere throughout the weekend,” said the lead auctioneer. “The explosive auctions are a nod to the global recognition of this designer. The bidders fought to obtain the graphic works of Karl Lagerfeld but also those with which he had chosen to surround himself, as well as many of his memorabilia.”

This set of three Karl Lagerfeld figurines had a high estimate €150, and sold for €1,134. Photo by Monaco Life

Three Rolls Royces, displayed at the Hotel Fairmont Monte-Carlo, soared past their high estimates, selling for a total of €1.18 million. The artworks owned by Lagerfeld were also some of the highest selling items, particularly a portrait of the designer by Takashi Murakami which secured €289,800 – more than double its €120,000 high estimate.

Another portrait by designer Gianni Versace sold for €94,500, while works by Georges Lepape far exceeded expectations, including two drawings estimated at €800, that sold for €56,700.

Salon, circa 1930, attributed to Bruno Paul, high estimate €4,000, sold for €81,900. Photo by Monaco Life

Overall, 96% of lots sold for well above their estimate, like three inspirational scrapbooks Lagerfeld created in the mid-1980s that sold for €151,200 (high estimate €5,000), a 1986 self portrait for €107,250 (high estimate 3,000€) and Choupette’s cat scratcher that sold for more than 10X its €80 high estimate.

Not a single item was left unsold.

Three inspirational “scrapbook”notebooks from the mid-1980s had a high estimate of €5,000, but attracted a top bid of €151,200 on auction day. Photo by Monaco Life

As Pierre Mothes told Monaco Life on Friday, the 2 to 3 million euro auction estimate was a tentative figure and the end result was expected to be higher, but perhaps not this high.

Sotheby’s will hold the Karl Lagerfeld Estate Part II live auction from 14th to 15th December in Paris, while Part III will be online from 6th to 16th December.

 

Top photo: the Chanel Cruise Trophy, 2010, had a high estimate of €3,000 and sold for €78,120. Photo by Monaco Life 

 

 

SEE ALSO:

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

 

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco team secures podium in powerboating championship
Next articleMAC Christmas gala unites ambassadors for magical evening

Editors pics

December 7, 2021 | Culture

MAC Christmas gala unites ambassadors for magical evening

The Hôtel de Paris came alive with the spirit of Christmas on Saturday night as the Monaco Ambassadors Club, in partnership with Monaco Life, hosted the annual Christmas gala for members and guests.

0
December 7, 2021 | Local News

Karl Lagerfeld fans battle it out in “explosive” Monaco auction

The atmosphere was “electric” at the Karl Lagerfeld estate auction hosted in Monaco this past weekend, where a total of €12 million was realised, far above the pre-sale high estimate of €3 million.

0
December 6, 2021 | Local News

Christmas Market in the Great White North  

The Princely family has officially opened Monaco’s Christmas Village and this year, get ready to encounter puffins, the Niagara Falls and immeasurable wilderness as the Port takes on a Canada theme. 

0
December 3, 2021 | Culture

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Inside One Monte-Carlo, the story of legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld unfolded in a pre-auction display of his personal possessions. We spoke to Sotheby’s lead auctioneer Pierre Mothes.

0

daily

December 7, 2021 | Culture

MAC Christmas gala unites ambassadors for magical evening

Cassandra Tanti

The Hôtel de Paris came alive with the spirit of Christmas on Saturday night as the Monaco Ambassadors Club, in partnership with Monaco Life, hosted the annual Christmas gala for members and guests.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

Monaco team secures podium in powerboating championship

Luke Entwistle

Powerboat racers Tomaso Polli and Matteo Nicolini, representing the Principality of Monaco, have piloted ‘Six’ to a well-earned third place in the first round of this season’s XCAT series.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

Silver Nova: Silversea’s first luxury hybrid cruise ship

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco-based Silversea Cruises has announced the name of its first hybrid ship, Silver Nova, which will reduce greenhouse gas emissions in-port by an impressive 40%.

0
December 7, 2021 | Culture

Alpes-Maritimes ramps up Covid rules for kids

Stephanie Horsman

As the circulation of Covid among school students continues its upward trend, France’s government has announced the return of some restrictions.

0
MORE STORIES

Minister awards prizes for JCEM’s startup competition

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_25172" align="alignnone" width="640"]Jean Castellini awards the Prince's Government Prize to Robert Boisbouvier. Photo: Manuel Vitali /DC Jean Castellini awards the Prince's Government Prize to Robert Boisbouvier. Photo: Manuel Vitali /DC[/caption] At the closing of the Monaco Business expo on Tuesday, November 14, Jean Castellini, Minister of Finance and Economy, presented the Prince's Government Prize to the winner of the 22nd edition of the Business Creation Competition organised by the Junior Economic Chamber of Monaco (JCEM). The annual event is sponsored by Athos Partners, Manpower, Cabinet MMA Pierre Brière, Crédit Agricole Monaco et Monaco Telecom. This year, the Jury – made up of representatives of the private and public sectors – awarded the Prince's Government Prize, which amounts to €40,000, to Robert Boisbouvier for his newly created PAPYRUS company. The young Monegasque has set up an online platform that connects graduate students and younger students, to enable them to benefit from personalised sessions of academic and professional guidance. [caption id="attachment_25200" align="alignnone" width="640"]Winners of the 2017 Business Creation Competition organised by the Junior Economic Chamber of Monaco. Photo: JCEM Winners of the 2017 Business Creation Competition organised by the Junior Economic Chamber of Monaco. Photo: JCEM[/caption] The second prize, awarded by JCEM, and amounting to €21,000, was this year awarded to another young Monegasque, Sacha Savoca, for the company he also created in 2017. "Link Your Leisure" is a digital application aimed at facilitating the organisation of and access to leisure in a given region, highlighting the tourism and leisure stakeholders concerned. This young company was also chosen by the Monaco Tech Jury during its last selection round. Finally, the Jury also decided to support the project of the young Melahat Zorlu by awarding her the "Athos Partners" Coup de Coeur Award for its "Sign Me Up" project, whose objective is to promote training and services in sign language in the Principality. [caption id="attachment_25171" align="alignnone" width="640"]Jury and winners of the 22nd Business Creation Competition organised by the Junior Chamber Economic of Monaco. Photo: Manuel Vitali /DC Jury and winners of the 22nd Business Creation Competition organised by the Junior Chamber Economic of Monaco. Photo: Manuel Vitali /DC[/caption] Minister Castellini praised all the candidates and praised the work done by the JCEM, whose teams work with professionalism and enthusiasm to organise many activities throughout the year in favour of entrepreneurship and youth in the Principality. He also congratulated Kevin Hin, the first Monegasque to be appointed Executive Vice-President of the Junior Chamber International. “There is no shame in failure,” the Minister concluded in his speech. “It will lead you to your next success.”

RELATED

https://monacolife.net/get-in-the-ring-with-monacos-junior-chamber/
Le Maire Georges Marsan et Marjorie Crovetto Harroch, Adjoint au Maire, Délégué au Cadre de Vie, à l’Environnement et au Développement durable, avec les trois nouveaux scooters électriques.

New electric scooters for Monaco City Hall

Local News Staff Writer -
The Town Hall reaffirms its commitment and commitment to the environment by further developing its fleet of 100% electric vehicles.