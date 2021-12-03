Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Inside One Monte-Carlo, the legendary story of Karl Lagerfeld unfolds as his personal possessions are displayed ahead of the highly anticipated estate auction this weekend. We speak to Pierre Mothes, lead auctioneer and Vice President of Sotheby’s France.

Bidding in the online auction closes Monday morning, while the in person auction starts Friday night at 7pm featuring 50 of his most emblematic possessions, including three Rolls Royce’s. Four sessions will follow throughout the weekend at 10am and 2.30pm.

The auction is estimated to fetch between 2-3 million euros, although the end result is expected to be much higher.

