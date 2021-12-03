Weather
13 ° C
13°C
1°C
Sunny Intervals
Sunday, December 5, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

30 Covid cases 3 Dec, 7 hospitalised - 1 resident, 2 in ICU, 155 home monitored, 3,656 recoveries, 36 deaths, 454 incidence rate

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

By Cassandra Tanti - December 3, 2021

Inside One Monte-Carlo, the legendary story of Karl Lagerfeld unfolds as his personal possessions are displayed ahead of the highly anticipated estate auction this weekend. We speak to Pierre Mothes, lead auctioneer and Vice President of Sotheby’s France.

 

Bidding in the online auction closes Monday morning, while the in person auction starts Friday night at 7pm featuring 50 of his most emblematic possessions, including three Rolls Royce’s. Four sessions will follow throughout the weekend at 10am and 2.30pm.

The auction is estimated to fetch between 2-3 million euros, although the end result is expected to be much higher.

 

SEE ALSO: 

Karl Lagerfield auction: Treasured momentos of a discerning collector

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGogo shows it’s never too late to learn
Next articleHospitality staff: no health pass, no work

Editors pics

December 2, 2021 | Local News

F1’s Lando Norris reveals move to Monaco

McLaren’s British driver Lando Norris has announced his move to Monaco, joining other racing greats including Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo in becoming residents of the Principality.

0
December 1, 2021 | Local News

Christmas in Monaco: Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo

Feel the spirit of Christmas at the Hôtel Metropole Monte-Carlo this festive season, where giant firs, Santa’s sleigh and sweet treats await the young, old and everyone in between.

0
November 30, 2021 | Culture

Josephine Baker enters Pantheon, remains stay in Monaco

Monaco has marked the entry of Josephine Baker into the Pantheon in Paris with a moving ceremony at the Monaco cemetery where her remains will stay, at the request of her family.

0
November 30, 2021 | Local News

Festival of Stars finale: an exquisite celebration of SBM fine dining

All of Monaco's Michelin star chefs in one of the most beautiful settings in the world: the finale of SBM’s Festival des Etoilés was a spectacular display of everything that makes Monaco extraordinary.

0

daily

December 3, 2021 | Local News

Hospitality staff: no health pass, no work

Cassandra Tanti

From 15th December, all staff working in public venues in Monaco, including restaurants and bars, must present a valid health pass.

0
December 3, 2021 | Local News

Gogo shows it’s never too late to learn

Stephanie Horsman

To celebrate the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their father Prince Albert and aunt Princess Caroline for the screening of an inspirational film.

0
December 3, 2021 | Local News

The future of tourism in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

Guidelines for a sustainable tourism sector in Monaco have been outlined in a new White Paper, developed in consultation with the government and tourism professionals.

0
December 3, 2021 | Local News

Imperious Mike James can’t save Roca side

Luke Entwistle

Having fallen to an on-the-buzzer defeat to Lyon in their previous match, AS Monaco basketball once again faded away in the final quarter, as Turkish side Fenerbahce ran out 96-86 winners.

0
MORE STORIES

Sat. Nov 25 – Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 25 November, 8.30 pm, Monte-Carlo Opera – Salle Garnier Monte-Carlo Jazz Festival 2017: concert by The Corea / Gadd Band Information: +377 98 06 36 36

Perks for Leclerc fans in dedicated GP...

Local News Stephanie Horsman -
Fans of Charles Leclerc will be able to cheer him on from their own dedicated stand, after its inauguration was postponed last year with the cancellation of the Monaco GP.