Video: Karl Lagerfeld estate auction

Sunday, December 5, 2021
News
Inside One Monte-Carlo, the legendary story of Karl Lagerfeld unfolds as his personal possessions are displayed ahead of the highly anticipated estate auction this weekend. We speak to Pierre Mothes, lead auctioneer and Vice President of Sotheby’s France.
Bidding in the online auction closes Monday morning, while the in person auction starts Friday night at 7pm featuring 50 of his most emblematic possessions, including three Rolls Royce’s. Four sessions will follow throughout the weekend at 10am and 2.30pm.
The auction is estimated to fetch between 2-3 million euros, although the end result is expected to be much higher.
From 15th December, all staff working in public venues in Monaco, including restaurants and bars, must present a valid health pass.
To celebrate the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella joined their father Prince Albert and aunt Princess Caroline for the screening of an inspirational film.
Guidelines for a sustainable tourism sector in Monaco have been outlined in a new White Paper, developed in consultation with the government and tourism professionals.
Having fallen to an on-the-buzzer defeat to Lyon in their previous match, AS Monaco basketball once again faded away in the final quarter, as Turkish side Fenerbahce ran out 96-86 winners.