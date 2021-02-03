King recognises Monaco’s Ambassador to Spain  

Thursday, February 4, 2021
Business & Finance
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
29 new Covid cases on 3 Feb. brings total to 1,572: 56 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 139 home monitored, 1,320 recoveries, 18 deaths
Catherine Fautrier speaks about new life in Madrid
Catherine Fautrier-Rousseau is officially the new Ambassador to Spain after presenting her Letters of Credence to the country’s king at the Royal Palace in Madrid.
Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.
France suffered the worst economic recession since WWII in 2020, far surpassing the 2.2% contraction of 2009. But activity held up better than expected during the second lockdown.
Swiss prosecutors have dropped a case brought by Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of AS Monaco, against an art dealer he accused of swindling him out of hundreds of millions of euros.