Weather
9 ° C
9°C
Thursday, February 4, 2021

Business & Finance

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

29 new Covid cases on 3 Feb. brings total to 1,572: 56 hospitalised: 36 resident + 11 in ICU: 7 resident, 139 home monitored, 1,320 recoveries, 18 deaths

King recognises Monaco’s Ambassador to Spain  

King recognises Monaco’s Ambassador to Spain  

By Stephanie Horsman - February 3, 2021

Catherine Fautrier-Rousseau is officially the new Ambassador to Spain after presenting her Letters of Credence to the country’s king at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

Catherine Fautrier-Rousseau took on the role in October in 2020, but the deal was sealed on 29th January when she met with Spanish King Felipe VI to give him her Letters of Credence and officially take up her post.

The ceremony took place at the Royal Palace and was followed by a private interview between the King, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Arancha Gonzales Laya and Ms Fautrier-Rousseau.

Amongst the various issues discussed, the topic of the health crisis was most prevalent, with both sides speaking of the consequences linked to it.

Protection of the environment was also a top issue in terms of the challenges for future generations as well as what points of collaboration could be carried out between Monaco and Spain.

King Felipe VI, who is interested in the impact of pollution on ecosystems and on urban populations, asked specific questions relating to the Principality’s energy transition programme, noting the Ambassador’s expertise would be welcome on the matter. 

Common ground was also found in relation to protection of the Mediterranean. This opened up the chance for the Ambassador to discuss the commemorations in 2022 of the 100 year anniversary of the death of Prince Albert I and the friendships he maintained with the Crown of Spain throughout his reign. Several events will therefore be organised on Spanish soil.

Finally, both sides agreed they would be happy to continue to strengthen ties between the two nations.

 

Related stories:

Catherine Fautrier speaks about new life in Madrid

 

Photo: King of Spain Felipe VI and H.E. Catherine Fautrier-Rousseau, Casa de S.M. el Rey

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleOnline bookings for vehicle inspections
Next articleRoca team’s sweet revenge

Editors pics

February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

0
January 11, 2021 | Business & Finance

CSM signs finance deal with coral molecule maker

The CSM has become the first public entity to take an interest in a private company, signing a financial deal with startup Coraliotech for its work applying coral molecules to human health.

0
January 7, 2021 | Business & Finance

Government launches Monaco Boost incubator

Monaco’s entrepreneurial eco-system has received a major “boost” thanks to the opening of another government funded start-up incubator capable of supporting 108 businesses.  

0
November 17, 2020 | Business & Finance

MEB’s e-mission to Russia

The Monaco Economic Board hosted its first ever economic e-mission with Russian entrepreneurs this month, paving the way for future business opportunities with the country.

0

daily

February 3, 2021 | Business & Finance

King recognises Monaco’s Ambassador to Spain  

Stephanie Horsman

Catherine Fautrier-Rousseau is officially the new Ambassador to Spain after presenting her Letters of Credence to the country’s king at the Royal Palace in Madrid.

0
February 1, 2021 | Business & Finance

What impact has Covid had on Monaco’s property market?

Stephanie Horsman

Real estate sales and prices were down in 2020, not a huge surprise in a year that saw nearly every sector of the economy hit by Covid. But it wasn’t nearly as bad as it could have been.

0
January 29, 2021 | Business & Finance

France: Silver lining amid massive GDP plunge

Stephanie Horsman

France suffered the worst economic recession since WWII in 2020, far surpassing the 2.2% contraction of 2009. But activity held up better than expected during the second lockdown.

0
January 28, 2021 | Business & Finance

Geneva closes probe into Rybolovlev’s art complaint

Cassandra Tanti

Swiss prosecutors have dropped a case brought by Dmitry Rybolovlev, president of AS Monaco, against an art dealer he accused of swindling him out of hundreds of millions of euros.

0
MORE STORIES

Strict legal requirements for Monaco’s construction sites

Following news that construction has resumed at Monaco’s Larvotto beach development, the government has written into law strict safety measures to be employed at all construction sites across the Principality.

Monaco most expensive on all counts

Business & Finance Staff Writer -
Monaco portThe Financial Times has taken another look at the top-end of the international housing market, and once again Monaco merits more than a mention. While Christies International Real Estate defines a prime home as costing more than $1 million, there are now many houses and apartments in cities such as Hong Kong or London costing that much that are hardly large or luxurious. According to CBRE, the property services company: “As the wealthiest investors narrow their search, there is greater pressure for super-prime properties to include panoramic views of park, river or cityscape, making only a finite number of areas capable of achieving super-prime values.” While favoured cities such as Shanghai are rapidly becoming more expensive –property prices in the Chinese city rose by more than 27 percent over the last year – Monaco maintains top spot for super-prime properties, starting at $10 million. A king-size bed in a Monaco apartment will cost more than $250,000 in floor space, while the cost of one square metre of prime residential real estate in the Principality costs $58,859 compared to $50,701 in Hong Kong, and in third place, $38,524. London comes in a poor fourth, at $33,628.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=2917

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/?p=4065  