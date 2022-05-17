La Compagnie returns to offer business-only travel to US

Wednesday, May 18, 2022
The 100% Business Class airline La Compagnie is back operating flights between Nice and New York, but this time it has a new aircraft that uses around a third less fuel. And they’re not the only ones using this more eco-friendly airbus.
La Compagnie is a French owned, 100% Smart Business Class airline that launched its first New York to Nice flight for the 2022 season on Saturday 7th May. It will be operating three flights a week on this route on its new Airbus A321neo until 27th September 2022.
The aircraft has 76 sleeper seats, as opposed to the standard layout of 230 seats, and provides free unlimited Wi-Fi and healthy seasonal food “for a unique business class experience”.
The A321neo is able to carry out long-haul flights with a reduced carbon footprint as it uses 30% less fuel than previous aircraft.
“This year, with the health restrictions being lifted in France and the United States, as well as the efforts that all of our employees have put into development, we are already seeing a real enthusiasm for our route and for the exciting city of New York,” said Christian Vernet, President of La Compagnie. “People always want to travel, and our high-quality product on board a modern plane and the excellent value for money attract a lot of customers.”
Meanwhile, Air Transat has resumed flights between Nice and Montreal on the same AirbusA321neo. During the peak season, Air Transat will offer two direct flights each week between Nice and Montreal.
“It’s a pleasure, both for the airport and for our entire region, to have Air Transat, a faithful partner of Nice Côte d’Azur, back to further connect it to North America,” said Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur. “We also want to acknowledge the prolonged commitment, now lasting three years, to operating these flights with some of the greenest planes out there, which aligns with our commitment to decarbonating air transport.”
United Airlines opened its Nice to Newark flights also in ea rly May.
Photo source: Nice Côte d’Azur airport
Monaco welcomed four new Ambassadors to town this week, given a warm reception by first the Prince, then by the Minister for External Relations and Cooperation, who treated them to lunch.
Artificial tide pools were created in 2019 at water level in front of the Fontvieille Port as part of the government’s ongoing ecological restoration programme. The first results have just been revealed.
The Betclic Elite regular season has wrapped-up and AS Monaco Basketball’s defeat against Cholet was ultimately inconsequential to the final ranking, as they prepare to face Strasbourg in the play-offs.
Francesco Totti is the latest blockbuster name to be confirmed for next Tuesday’s World Stars Football Match, joining a whole grid’s worth of Formula 1 greats, both past and present.
The Ramoge Accord has launched its second summer campaign "Je navigue, je trie", which will raise awareness among boaters of the Port de Fontvieille and Port Hercules again this year.
This campaign, carried out in collaboration with the Urban Development Department, the Monaco Harbour Operations Company, the Yacht Club of Monaco and "Gestes Propres", aims to reduce marine litter by distributing bags destined for sailors to collect and sort their rubbish.
At the request of the Prince's government, the bags offered to boaters will no longer be made of recycled plastic material but of biodegradable material, in order to meet the environmental requirements of the Principality.
The harbourmasters of the ports of Fontvieille and Hercules, as well as the marina of the Yacht Club, will make available two bags for collection, one for the waste to sort and one for waste that cannot be recycled.
This initiative aims to encourage everyone to respect the marine environment. It also meets the commitments that link the ports of Monaco to "Clean Ports" certification. "I sail, I sort” is a simple but effective contribution to help preserve our marine heritage.