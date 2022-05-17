La Compagnie returns to offer business-only travel to US

The 100% Business Class airline La Compagnie is back operating flights between Nice and New York, but this time it has a new aircraft that uses around a third less fuel. And they’re not the only ones using this more eco-friendly airbus.

La Compagnie is a French owned, 100% Smart Business Class airline that launched its first New York to Nice flight for the 2022 season on Saturday 7th May. It will be operating three flights a week on this route on its new Airbus A321neo until 27th September 2022.

The aircraft has 76 sleeper seats, as opposed to the standard layout of 230 seats, and provides free unlimited Wi-Fi and healthy seasonal food “for a unique business class experience”.

The A321neo is able to carry out long-haul flights with a reduced carbon footprint as it uses 30% less fuel than previous aircraft.

“This year, with the health restrictions being lifted in France and the United States, as well as the efforts that all of our employees have put into development, we are already seeing a real enthusiasm for our route and for the exciting city of New York,” said Christian Vernet, President of La Compagnie. “People always want to travel, and our high-quality product on board a modern plane and the excellent value for money attract a lot of customers.”

Meanwhile, Air Transat has resumed flights between Nice and Montreal on the same AirbusA321neo. During the peak season, Air Transat will offer two direct flights each week between Nice and Montreal.

“It’s a pleasure, both for the airport and for our entire region, to have Air Transat, a faithful partner of Nice Côte d’Azur, back to further connect it to North America,” said Franck Goldnadel, Chairman of the Board of Aéroports de la Côte d’Azur. “We also want to acknowledge the prolonged commitment, now lasting three years, to operating these flights with some of the greenest planes out there, which aligns with our commitment to decarbonating air transport.”

United Airlines opened its Nice to Newark flights also in ea rly May.

