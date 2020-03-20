Weather
The Palace has revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus but says that his health “raises no concern”

Life in lockdown: a virtual tour of Monaco

Life in lockdown: a virtual tour of Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - March 20, 2020

From the Monaco Grand Prix boutique to Karl Lagerfeld’s mansion, it’s time to enjoy an afternoon out in Monaco without leaving your couch.

Just because we can’t physically visit our favourite places in Monaco, doesn’t mean we have to miss out altogether.

Virtual tours have become the new Netflix, and while nothing can replicate the feeling of walking into the lobby of the Hôtel de Paris, or catching up with friends in your favourite private club, digital walk throughs are a great way to reminisce, to discover, or rediscover the Principality…

Monte-Carlo Casino, photo courtesy SBM

Famous hotspots

Monte-Carlo Société des Bains de Mer offers an incredible virtual tour of its most famous landmarks, including the Café de Paris, the Hôtel de Paris and the Monte-Carlo Casino.

No doubt you are missing nights out at your favourite restaurant and bar, so relive your happiest moments during a virtual tour of the Buddha Bar.

Disappointed that the Rolex Monte-Carlo Tennis Masters has been cancelled? Make-believe you are there with a virtual tour of the Monte-Carlo Country Club.

Never seen inside the new One Monte-Carlo Conference Centre? Well now is your chance!

There’s even a tour of Villa La Vigie, the stunning neo-classical mansion and former home of iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld.

Take an SBM virtual tour: https://montecarlovirtualtour.com

Oceanographic Museum

Museums

The Oceanographic Museum is perhaps Monaco’s most breath-taking piece of architecture, cradling the Mediterranean coastline and housing some of the Principality’s most precious oceanic relics, as well as educational exhibitions. Now, imagine you have the entire museum to yourself and are free to explore each level as you please…

Take an Oceanographic Museum virtual tour: http://enterview.fr/musee/oceanographique.html

The Museum of Stamps and Coins of Monaco

Never thought of going to a stamp and coin museum? Well now is the time! Created by Prince Rainier III, the Museum of Stamps and Coins of Monaco features the most beautiful and most renowned philatelic and numismatic collections in the world, including the coinage of the Sovereign Princes of Monaco and the 19th century coins uncovered in the Principality.

Take a virtual tour of the Museum of Stamps and Coins of Monaco: https://www.mtm-monaco.mc/index.php?route=information/information&information_id=10

Go for a digital walk

If you simply miss walking around our incredible city, Visit Monaco can take you on a beautiful sunny stroll through the picturesque landscape. You can also glimpse inside the Saint Devote Church, check out what an empty Big Top looks like, and take a wander through the tranquil Japanese Garden.

Take a Visit Monaco virtual tour: http://monaco360.visitmonaco.com

Sabrina Monte Carlo

Shopping

One of the hardest adjustments we have to make right now is not being able to physically go shopping. Satisfy your need to peruse fine things with this virtual tour of Sabrina Monte Carlo.

Take a virtual tour of Sabrina Monte Carlo:

https://www.sabrinamontecarlo.com/news/take-a-virtual-tour-of-our-new-shops-with-vri-mc

ACM store

Sadly, the Monaco Grand Prix will not go ahead this year as planned. If you need to drown your sorrows, go shopping in the official boutique of the Automobile Club of Monaco.

Take a virtual tour of the ACM store: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=WqvHQmXAeMb

Yacht Club of Monaco, photo courtesy YCM

Club life

An integral part of life in Monaco is private club membership. If you are missing your favourite club, or would like to discover what it’s like to be welcomed as a club member, the doors are now open at the prestigious Yacht Club of Monaco.

Yacht Club of Monaco: https://www.yacht-club-monaco.mc/en/the-club/the-clubhouse/yacht-club-guided-tour/visit-360-of-yacht-club/

Yacht Club of Monaco

The Automobile Club of Monaco has some great hidden treats. Hint: click on the wall photos for video highlights of previous Grand Prix!

Take a virtual tour of the Automobile Club of Monaco: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Uy6MJsnNXFP

 

Do you like our ‘Life in Lockdown’ series? Share the stories on your social media so everyone can enjoy them! 

 

Top photo: Prince’s Palace, photo by Monaco Life, all rights reserved

 

 

