It’s official: No Monaco Grand Prix

The Monaco Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis, with the Automobile Club of Monaco saying it is impossible to reschedule the event for later this year.

Just 24 hours after the Prince’s Government said it was pushing ahead with preparation works for the Monaco Grand Prix, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said that it is putting a stop to three upcoming races, including Monaco.

The FIA released a statement Thursday afternoon, stating: “In view of the continued global spread of Covid-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula 1 and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed.”

The Dutch Grand Prix, due to return to the calendar for the first time since 1985, was set to be held at Zandvoort on 1-3 May, with the Spanish race following a week later, and the Monaco Grand Prix on 21-24 May.

The FIA said it would work closely with Formula 1, affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and “study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.”

However, the Automobile Club of Monaco later said it was impossible to reschedule Monaco’s biggest event of the year.

“The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1,500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable,” said the ACM in a statement.

As a result, and “with great sadness”, the Automobile Club of Monaco Board of Directors decided to cancel the 12th Historic Monaco Grand Prix (8-10 May 2020) and the 78th Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix (21-24 May 2020).

“To all the fans, spectators, partners and our members, the Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere regrets that these two events cannot be postponed and under no circumstances will it be possible to organise these events later this year,” said the ACM.