It’s official: No Monaco Grand Prix

Thursday, March 19, 2020
Monaco records no new cases of Covid-19 since Monday, when Minister of State Serge Telle became Principality’s 9th positive case
The Monaco Grand Prix has been cancelled due to the Covid-19 crisis, with the Automobile Club of Monaco saying it is impossible to reschedule the event for later this year.
Just 24 hours after the Prince’s Government said it was pushing ahead with preparation works for the Monaco Grand Prix, the International Automobile Federation (FIA) said that it is putting a stop to three upcoming races, including Monaco.
The FIA released a statement Thursday afternoon, stating: “In view of the continued global spread of Covid-19 and after ongoing discussions with Formula 1 and the three promoters, it has today been confirmed that the Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix 2020, Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix 2020 and Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix 2020 will be postponed.”
The Dutch Grand Prix, due to return to the calendar for the first time since 1985, was set to be held at Zandvoort on 1-3 May, with the Spanish race following a week later, and the Monaco Grand Prix on 21-24 May.
The FIA said it would work closely with Formula 1, affected promoters and local authorities to monitor the situation and “study the viability of potential alternative dates for each Grand Prix later in the year should the situation improve.”
However, the Automobile Club of Monaco later said it was impossible to reschedule Monaco’s biggest event of the year.
“The current situation concerning the worldwide pandemic and its unknown path of evolution, the lack of understanding as to the impact on the FIA F1 World Championship 2020, the uncertainty with regards to the participation of the teams, the consequences with regards to the differing measures of confinement as taken by various governments worldwide, the multi-border restrictions for accessing the Principality of Monaco, the pressure on all implicated businesses, their dedicated staff who are unable to undertake the necessary installations, the availability of the indispensable workforce and volunteers (more than 1,500) required for the success of the event means that the situation is no longer tenable,” said the ACM in a statement.
As a result, and “with great sadness”, the Automobile Club of Monaco Board of Directors decided to cancel the 12th Historic Monaco Grand Prix (8-10 May 2020) and the 78th Formula 1 Monaco Grand Prix (21-24 May 2020).
“To all the fans, spectators, partners and our members, the Board of Directors wishes to express its sincere regrets that these two events cannot be postponed and under no circumstances will it be possible to organise these events later this year,” said the ACM.
The European Union has endorsed the most stringent travel ban in its history as more countries join the lockdown in efforts to contain Covid-19.
The Principality is now offering home delivery of medicine to people during this period of self-isolation.
With only so many Netflix series to binge watch, people will soon be looking for other things to keep themselves and their families occupied during lockdown.
With the Monaco Yacht Show looming large, the Swiss luxury watch brand Ulysse Nardin has announced that it will launch a new addition to its “Monaco” range of marine timepieces at the world’s top superyacht show.
This year marks the watchmaker’s ninth year of sponsorship of MYS, and the limited edition timepiece range will be unveiled at the Upper Deck Lounge at the Monaco Yacht Club.
The new timepiece is limited to 100 watches, making it a very much sought-after item.
Gaëlle Tallarida, Managing Director of the MYS, said: “We’re proud that the Monaco Yacht Show has become a yearly rendezvous for Ulysse Nardin, which has integrated the show both as part of their history deeply anchored to the sea and as part of a global business and marketing strategy to reach their worldwide high-end clientele in Monaco.”
Patrik P Hoffmann, CEO of Ulysse Nardin, added: “The MYS is the reference exhibition platform in the Superyacht industry. Once a year the best and most exclusive Superyacht builders and nautical service providers reach out to their clientele in the most picturesque setting of Port Hercules. The MYS offers Ulysse Nardin the perfect environment to highlight its know-how, power of innovation and DNA of the Sea.”
The 2017 edition of the Monaco Yacht Show will be from September 27 to September 30 at Port Hercules. (Photo: Facebook Ulysse Nardin)