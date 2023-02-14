Live music in Monaco: a guide to the Principality’s winter music scene

There’s a vibrant music scene in the Principality, even in winter, from glamorous jazz lounges to acoustic performances, karaoke and DJ sets by the beach. Let Monaco Life be your guide.

Let’s kick off with an event that’s making a welcome return to the Principality’s musical agenda, the Jazzy Evenings at the Hôtel Metropole. Jazz artist Jaffa will be performing twice this month in the Lobby Bar on Wednesday 15th and Thursday 16th February from 7.30pm. Tables can be reserved ahead of time to ensure the best spots at this high-end establishment.

Beachside in Larvotto, La Note Bleue describes its vibe as a “tribute to saxophonist Barney Wilen”. It regularly hosts themed music nights, but the mainstays on its events calendar are the Wednesday Live Sessions. They are the perfect antidote to the mid-week hump, with everything from funk to soul and Latin to Afrobeat to be expected.

Highlights this month include Grace Beauly with The Love Songs on Wednesday 15th and Nina Papa on Wednesday 22nd February. The Wednesday Live Sessions are typically preceded by a DJ set from 6.30pm to get patrons in the mood, before the star act takes to the stage at 8pm. Reservations are recommended.

Also in Larvotto, head to Cova at Palais de la Plage every Friday to treat yourself with friends and chillout before the weekend starts. The ‘Aperitivo’ jazz bar features live jazz music, classic and signature cocktails, and hot and cold finger food. The cool Friday vibes kick off at 5pm every week.

Sass Café on Avenue Princesse Grace has been a destination for a goodtime since 1993. Its opulent décor transforms from restaurant to nightclub as the night draws in, and the musicians who entertain throughout the dinner setting are followed by a resident DJ into the early hours. It’s open Tuesday to Sunday, with the party winding down at 4am.

A similar party atmosphere is to be found at Buddha Bar on a Friday night, albeit with a distinctly Asian flavour if you’re here to enjoy the food as well as the music. Until 31st March, the ‘Winter Party Season’ will feature resident live singer Akram or DJs back-to-back. Note that the Buddha-Bar Monte-Carlo lounge will be closed for renovation from 13th February to 7th March 2023, so the entrance will be at the Private Entrance – Casino de Monte-Carlo.

Away from the swanky nightclubs, Monaco also has a roaring pub scene with live music throughout the week. Our favourites are Duke, with its karaoke nights on Wednesday and Saturdays as well as live music performances on the nights in-between, and Monaco’s Irish pub, McCarthy’s, which hosts bands and performers at the weekends.

And finally, if you’re less of a night owl, we should also mention the musical brunches enjoyed by many in the Principality. Mozza and the Fairmont recently featured in our guide on the ‘Best Brunches in Monaco’ and both pair their gourmet offerings with great live music.

Photo source: Jens Thekkeveettil for Unsplash