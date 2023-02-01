Monaco Life’s ‘Best Of’: Where to find the best brunch in Monaco

Monaco Life journalist Stephanie Horsman is on a quest to find the finest brunch spots in the Principality.

Growing up in Southern California, Sunday brunch was almost a religion. The whole family piled into the car and headed out to face what usually turned out to be a massive buffet that couldn’t quite decide whether it was breakfast or lunch, but was always a popular event where everyone got to eat exactly what they wanted.

It was in this vein that the idea came about that “brunching” is a serious gourmet art, always different and ultimately satisfying. In Monaco, as we all know, art is taken very seriously so the next time a free block of time crops up on a Sunday morning, head to one of these hot spots for a masterpiece of a meal…

Mozza, a Riccardo Giraudi restaurant

A perennial favourite with the added bonus of live performances, Mozza’s Sunday Jazz Brunch is hard to beat. For €59, patrons can choose from a vast selection of temptations with an Italian twist served with that classic aperitif, the Aperol Spritz. Pizza, focaccia and pasta sit alongside cheeses and charcuterie, while fish and roasted meat dishes bring a more substantial lunchtime offering to the plate. A dedicated egg station serves up uova in a variety of made-to-order ways: omelette, scrambled, hard boiled or even fried with mouth-watering additions like bacon, cheese, onions, mushrooms and even chilli.

Dessert doesn’t disappoint either, with an outlay featuring freshly prepared pancakes and waffles, cakes, brioches, tarts and – of course – tiramisu. For healthy eaters, there is also a seasonal fruit salad. Children, meanwhile, will want to come back every week for the beautifully fluffy candyfloss.

Jazz Brunch at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo

Over at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo, brunch is kicked up a notch with a Sunday Jazz Brunch menu at the Lobby Lounge for €115, complete with wine and champagne. For those preferring to abstain, the cost is €85. Held every Sunday from 12.30pm to 4.30pm, the carte is indulgent. Seconds are sure to be in order. The pastries and sweets tray are very good too; a treat for the eyes and the belly.

A major plus here is that children are well served. Those six to 12 years of age can eat to their heart’s content for €42 and under-fives are free. There is even a Kids Club with babysitter so tinier tots can be entertained while mum and dad feast away. Reservations are recommended as this is a popular weekend destination.

Pavyllon by Yannick Alléno

The jewel in the crown of Monaco brunching is to be found at the Hôtel Hermitage’s Pavyllon restaurant. It is called the “Parisian Brunch par excellence”, which is almost an understatement for this uber-elegant offering by multi Michelin-starred Chef Yannick Alléno.

Between 11am and 3.30pm, and for €135, a selection of fresh pastries await as guests sit down, followed by a creative menu offering eggs made to order and Côte d’Azur-inspired dishes like the “Goodwich”, a warm gougère choux pastry filled with cheese and accompanied by jambon de Paris. Desserts are equally appetising, with the soufflé pancake laced with Grand Marnier being the top choice for those in the know.

What do you think of our brunch choices in Monaco? Comment on our Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram pages. For suggestions on what you would like us to cover in our new Best Of series, email us at info@monacolife.net!

SEE ALSO:

Main photo source: Mozza Restaurant