Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
few clouds
11.5 ° C
14 °
8.9 °
67%
1.5kmh
20%
Fri
12 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
13 °
Tue
13 °
Thursday, February 20, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The Monaco Red Cross joins international call for donations to tackle coronavirus

London Fashion Week with Kristina Guberman

London Fashion Week with Kristina Guberman

By Kristina Gruberman - February 20, 2020

London Fashion Week is always an exciting time – a great chance to meet stylish people in the creative industry, an excuse to swap your usual routine for a front row seat at some shows and a fantastic way to be inspired by constant innovation in the fashion world. 

Sign up now to see full article


or log in below

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHottest winter in over two decades
Next articleMAGIC returns to Monaco

Editors pics

February 17, 2020 | News

Win 2 Metabolic Balance programmes

Our Premium Rewards partner Metabolic Balance is giving away TWO nutrition programs, valued at over 900€ each!

0
February 14, 2020 | News

Insider tips: the best of Courchevel

International TV presenter Kristina Guberman shares her favourite hotspots at luxury ski resort Courchevel.

0
February 4, 2020 | News

Interview: Georges Gambarini, Smart City Program Manager

Georges Gambarini talks about what it means to be a Smart City, why we need 5G, and the exciting new technology that is set to roll out in 2020.

0
January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality’s first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

0

daily

February 20, 2020 | News

Cancer research boost thanks to new microscope

Stephanie Horsman

The CSM has announced the acquisition of a state-of-the-art microscope that allows researchers to study cancer cells to better assist in finding cures.

0
February 20, 2020 | News

Revving up for Formula One 2020 season

Stephanie Horsman

The new F1 season doesn’t start for another month, but pre-season action in Barcelona is in full swing.

0
February 20, 2020 | News

MAGIC returns to Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

It’s ‘game on’ in Monaco this March, with the sixth edition of MAGIC set to put Monaco once again firmly on the pop culture map.

0
February 20, 2020 | News

Hottest winter in over two decades

Stephanie Horsman

The Alpes-Maritimes has recorded it warmest winter season since 1958, according to the experts.

0
MORE STORIES

Cars and egos collide at Japanese Grand...

News Stephanie Horsman -
Red Bull pilot Max Verstappen accused Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc of "irresponsible driving" after their collision at the start of the Japanese Grand Prix, destroying the Dutchman’s chance at a win as well as his car.  There was plenty of action on the track Sunday, where the two future Formula One stars butted heads within minutes of the start. Verstappen had a good start from fifth position and moved ahead of Leclerc at the second turn, but Leclerc was having none of it and rammed into the Red Bull rising star, sustaining damage that eventually led to him being forced to retire from the race. Leclerc was clocked by officials for the incident, as well as continuing to drive with a broken wing beyond the opening lap that finally broke apart and flew into Lewis Hamilton’s car. He was docked five seconds for the first offence and 10 seconds more for the second, making what should have been a sixth place finish a seventh place one. An unhappy Verstappen told Sky F1: “My whole car is destroyed. The whole side. There are just holes in the side of the car. And now they will investigate it after the race. What more should he do to get a penalty? I like hard racing, but I don’t think this was hard racing, I think it was irresponsible driving into turn two. He had a bad start so for sure he was trying to recover places but there’s only so much you can do. It’s a shame that it happens. Leclerc admitted fault after the race on his Twitter account.   The win went to Valterri Bottas, who had a nearly-picture perfect day, beating Ferrari pilot Sebastien Vettel by more than 10 seconds and giving his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton the third place spot. This too was a bit fraught, as Vettel had pole position but suffered from an incredibly bad start rolling forward in his grid box before the start of the race, almost causing him to be penalised. But even without the penalty, Bottas had the jump on him from the start, and the German never recovered the top spot.  
Bal de la Rose

Bal de la Rose – the show...

Local News Olga Barrale -
Last weekend marked the 65th anniversary of Monaco's most prestigious social event, Bal de la Rose.