London Fashion Week with Kristina Guberman

Thursday, February 20, 2020
The Monaco Red Cross joins international call for donations to tackle coronavirus
London Fashion Week is always an exciting time – a great chance to meet stylish people in the creative industry, an excuse to swap your usual routine for a front row seat at some shows and a fantastic way to be inspired by constant innovation in the fashion world.
The CSM has announced the acquisition of a state-of-the-art microscope that allows researchers to study cancer cells to better assist in finding cures.
The new F1 season doesn’t start for another month, but pre-season action in Barcelona is in full swing.
It’s ‘game on’ in Monaco this March, with the sixth edition of MAGIC set to put Monaco once again firmly on the pop culture map.
The Alpes-Maritimes has recorded it warmest winter season since 1958, according to the experts.
The win went to Valterri Bottas, who had a nearly-picture perfect day, beating Ferrari pilot Sebastien Vettel by more than 10 seconds and giving his Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton the third place spot. This too was a bit fraught, as Vettel had pole position but suffered from an incredibly bad start rolling forward in his grid box before the start of the race, almost causing him to be penalised. But even without the penalty, Bottas had the jump on him from the start, and the German never recovered the top spot.
My mistake in Turn 1. It ruined Max's race and put ourself in a bad position for the remaining of the race. Mexico next 🇲🇽 📸: @F1Gregory pic.twitter.com/BfncHTkk0Y— Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) October 13, 2019