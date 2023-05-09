MEWS 2023: Monaco’s pioneering metaverse summit

The winners at this year’s Metaverse Entertainment World Summit included the man behind the Mythical Games, the female entrepreneur who created World of Women and a “young genius” from Nice who built the Equitier empire.

Prince Albert II, who had given the event his High Patronage, was on hand to dish out the awards on 4th May at the MEWS gala dinner. The awards honoured the “most outstanding talent, creators and companies” from the metaverse sphere, with a focus on categories such as Sports, which went to John Linden of Mythical Games x NFL Rivals, Community, won by Adelina Mettera of World of Women, and Pioneer, which went to Niçois Thomas Chenu, the chairman of Equitier.

“Creative futurist” VNCCII and Samantha Tauber won the music category for their “outstanding progress” in the music metaverse, while the Better World award went to Tate Dooley for Backyard Farming.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The MEWS, May 2023 Monaco (@themewsworld)

Michelin-starred Chef Yannick Allèno of the Hôtel Hermitage’s Pavyllon restaurant provided the gourmet element of the awards night while Les French Twins gave a “truly magical performance that captivated and left the audience completely awe-struck”, according to organisers.

Overall, the three days of workshops, conferences, discussion sessions and networking opportunities, as well as numerous fascinating exhibits and premieres, such as those by Camille Louise Jewellery, Verse Estate, Treehugger, Eyes of Fashion NFT, WizzKid Billionaire, Dworld, Marthaverse, Equitier and Orbis Holographics, were a resounding success.

“The MEWS Summit and Awards was a huge success, bringing together some of the brightest minds in the metaverse industry to share their insights and expertise,” said the organisers in a post-event communiqué. “With Web3 rapidly becoming an integral part of our digital future, events like the MEWS are essential for ensuring that innovators, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders are all working together to shape this exciting new world.”

Read more:

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photo credit: Ed Wright / MEWS 2022