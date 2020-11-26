Monaco donates €15,000 for Christmas presents

Prince Albert II of Monaco has made sure that the littlest victims of Storm Alex are not forgotten this Christmas.

After Storm Alex, the hard-hit Roya Valley struggled, and is still struggling, to find a bit of normalcy again.

As the holiday season approaches, the Monegasque government, on the explicit instruction of Prince Albert II, has donated €15,000 to ‘Solidarity Christmas for the Children of the Roya Valley’, an initiative by the Member of the French National Assembly for the Alpes-Maritimes Alexandra Valetta-Ardisson.

The idea is to offer children up to 14-years-old in the area – nearly 600 in total – a gift for them to open on Christmas Day. The Monegasque donation should make it possible to purchase one gift for each affected child.

The gesture is a show of solidarity between the Principality and the people living in the remote valleys of the region.

Just days after Storm Alex ravaged the area, Prince Albert made an official visit and later instructed his government to give the Roya, Vesubie and Tinée Valleys, as well as the town of Ventimiglia, €1 million to help in recovery efforts.

