Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
clear sky
14 ° C
17 °
13 °
62%
1kmh
0%
Thu
14 °
Fri
14 °
Sat
13 °
Sun
13 °
Mon
12 °
Wednesday, March 18, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Prince Albert has announced that the Principality will introduce new containment measures starting at midnight

Priority hour for the elderly

Priority hour for the elderly

By Stephanie Horsman - March 18, 2020

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

In an effort to help keep older citizens safe and healthy, the government has dedicated the first hour of each day to only serving customers aged 70 and above at all markets and supermarkets in the Principality. This earmarked time slot runs from the opening time of each individual establishment.

This follows a trend in other countries where senior-only shopping hours have been imposed. It allows the more vulnerable of the population a chance to shop at a slower pace with a certain amount of peace. They get “first dibs” on the recently restocked shelves and are able to have a more stress-free experience.

But the practice is not without controversy. Opponents think it’s a bad idea to lump the people with the least immunity together in enclosed spaces, even under controlled circumstances. Even with strict rules in place, such as the enforcement of the one metre between customers rule and limiting the number of people in the stores, they believe it is still preferable that the elderly and frail have a friend or relative shop for them.

In the Principality, the service runs in conjunction with the extended home meal distribution service now being offered by the Monaco City Council for those who are too frail to get out and persons over 70 years of age. These meals are nutritiously based and consist of a starter, main, cheese, dessert and bread. Lunch on its own costs €9, whilst both lunch and dinner is only €15.

The Monegasque Red Cross is assisting the government in its efforts.

For more information on food delivery, call +377 93 15 22 99 from 8:30am to 6pm Monday to Friday. For medical deliveries, the special number that has been set up is +377 97 97 68 00, Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm.

Meanwhile, the council is offering free delivery of fresh produce purchased at the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets. For details, see our story here:

Fresh fruit and vegetable markets remain open

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMonaco shuts down 13 construction sites

Editors pics

March 18, 2020 | Local News

Priority hour for the elderly

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

0
March 16, 2020 | Local News

Serge Telle tests positive for Covid-19

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

0
December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0

daily

March 18, 2020 | Local News

Priority hour for the elderly

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

0
March 18, 2020 | Local News

Fresh fruit and vegetable markets remain open

Cassandra Tanti

The council is offering a free delivery service for fresh produce purchased from the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets.

0
March 17, 2020 | Local News

Monaco steps up lockdown

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert has announced that the Principality has entered "a phase of virus lockdown" with the introduction of new containment measures starting at midnight, lasting "until further notice".

0
March 17, 2020 | Local News

Senior care during lockdown

Stephanie Horsman

Seniors are more likely to feel the effects of social isolation during this confinement period. Small things can be done to help ease their fear and worry. Meanwhile, the council has extended its home meal service for the elderly. 

0
MORE STORIES

Chill Sunday morning with Cars & Coffee...

Local News Staff Writer -
It’s been an energising couple of weeks for car enthusiasts in the Principality, between the Monte-Carlo Rally (January 16-22) and the weeklong Rallye Monte-Carlo Historique, which finishes in Monaco on February 1. Tomorrow, the revving continues as Cars & Coffee Monaco meet at 10 am in front of the Opéra de Monte-Carlo. The "easy-going" event is open to car enthusiasts with "a car a bit special". A morning of driving will be followed by a lunch at 1 pm at the Café de Paris. The €70 menu includes a starter, main course, water, coffee and parking. Space is limited so confirm entry ASAP to carsandcoffeemonaco@gmail.com Cars & Coffee Monaco, which is part of an official global community, meets monthly. For more see Facebook. [video width="640" height="640" mp4="https://monacolife.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/carsandcoffe.mp4" poster="https://monacolife.net/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/coffeecars3-4.jpg"][/video]

Monaco hospital inaugurates urban vegetable garden

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_16980" align="alignnone" width="900"]Hospital vegetable garden (L-R): André Garino, Chairman of CHPG Board of Directors, Benoîte De Sevelinges, Deputy Director of CHPG, Stéphane Valeri, Minister of Health, Jessica Sbaraglia, founder of "Terre de Monaco" and Patrick Bini, Director of CHPG © CHPG Hospital vegetable garden (L-R): André Garino, Chairman of CHPG Board of Directors, Benoîte De Sevelinges, Deputy Director of CHPG, Stéphane Valeri, Minister of Health, Jessica Sbaraglia, founder of "Terre de Monaco" and Patrick Bini, Director of CHPG ©CHPG[/caption] As if its medical excellence was not enough, the Princess Grace Hospital has opened a vegetable garden. On Monday, May 22, Stéphane Valeri, Minister of Health and Social Affairs, inaugurated the urban vegetable garden of the Princess Grace Hospital Centre, in the presence of André Garino, Chairman of the Board of CHPG, Patrick Bini, Director of CHPG, Benoîte De Sevelinges, Deputy Director, and Jessica Sbaraglia, founder of Terre de Monaco. Urban agriculture has become an interest for CHPG, which called on the association Terre de Monaco to bring the project to fruition. This partnership led to the creation of a 250sqm vegetable garden, whose healthy and tasty produce is destined for the kitchen of CHPG’s nursery, retirement homes and staff restaurants. Two months of work and 20 tons of organic potting soil were necessary to transform unused land into a real farm in the heart of Monaco. This approach is part of CHPG's Sustainable Development policy, which since 2010 has been developing innovations and projects, aimed both at saving energy and reducing its environmental impact. Terre de Monaco has set itself the task of establishing urban agriculture, in particular ecological fruit and vegetable gardens, on the rooftops, balconies and the surroundings of buildings of the Principality and neighbouring municipalities, while marketing the produce from its small farms under its own label.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16982

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=11665