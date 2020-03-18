Priority hour for the elderly

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

In an effort to help keep older citizens safe and healthy, the government has dedicated the first hour of each day to only serving customers aged 70 and above at all markets and supermarkets in the Principality. This earmarked time slot runs from the opening time of each individual establishment.

This follows a trend in other countries where senior-only shopping hours have been imposed. It allows the more vulnerable of the population a chance to shop at a slower pace with a certain amount of peace. They get “first dibs” on the recently restocked shelves and are able to have a more stress-free experience.

But the practice is not without controversy. Opponents think it’s a bad idea to lump the people with the least immunity together in enclosed spaces, even under controlled circumstances. Even with strict rules in place, such as the enforcement of the one metre between customers rule and limiting the number of people in the stores, they believe it is still preferable that the elderly and frail have a friend or relative shop for them.

In the Principality, the service runs in conjunction with the extended home meal distribution service now being offered by the Monaco City Council for those who are too frail to get out and persons over 70 years of age. These meals are nutritiously based and consist of a starter, main, cheese, dessert and bread. Lunch on its own costs €9, whilst both lunch and dinner is only €15.

The Monegasque Red Cross is assisting the government in its efforts.

For more information on food delivery, call +377 93 15 22 99 from 8:30am to 6pm Monday to Friday. For medical deliveries, the special number that has been set up is +377 97 97 68 00, Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm.

Meanwhile, the council is offering free delivery of fresh produce purchased at the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets. For details, see our story here:

Fresh fruit and vegetable markets remain open