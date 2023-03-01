Monaco joins first international forum on identification and recovery of criminal assets

Monaco continues to implement the recommendations of the Moneyval committee, this time taking part in an international forum in Rome on how to identify and recover criminal assets.

It was in Rome on 27th and 28th February that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and the Guardia di Finanza organised the first international forum on the identification and recovery of criminal assets, with the support of the OECD.

The international conference brought together more than 300 experts from government agencies and services from around a hundred countries, whose commitment to the fight against organised transnational financial crime was hailed by the President of FATF, T. Raja Kumar.

The Monegasque delegation was made up of representatives of Siccfin, the Directorate of Judicial Services and the Directorate of Public Security, with a view to improving cooperation with the relevant foreign authorities in the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing and to promote the exchange of best practices in this field.

This participation is also part of Monaco’s implementation of the recommendations of the mutual evaluation report by the Moneyval committee on the Principality of Monaco.

Photo of members of the Monegasque delegation (from left to right): Captain Fabien STELLA, Head of the Financial Investigations Section of the Department of Public Security; Richard DUBANT, Advisor to the Secretary of State for Justice; Regis BASTIDE, Deputy Director of the Department of Public Security; Geoffey VASSEUR, Section Head, financial analyst, representing SICCFIN; Captain Pierre-Grégoire CUIF, Deputy Head of the Financial Investigations Section of the Department of Public Security. Source: Monaco Government