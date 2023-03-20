Monaco re-elects Georges Marsan for sixth term as mayor

The long-time mayor of Monaco, Georges Marsan, has secured a sixth term in an entirely uncontested election.

Not one candidate stood in the way of 66-year-old Marsan, who has led the Mairie de Monaco since 2003, and neither did anyone outside of his L’Evolution Communale group put their name in the hat for an official post at the townhall.

Marsan’s sixth term represents an unprecedented tenure of the top spot in the history of Monaco.

Voter participation at the election, which took place on Sunday 19th March, was noticeably low at less than 40%. In all, 7,605 Monegasque citizens were eligible to vote, but just over 3,000 made the trip to the polling station.

In the last election of 2019, almost 46.5% Monegasques cast their vote. The number was higher again in 2015, at more than 60%.

Photo credits: Mairie de Monaco