Monaco reaches ODA goal

Monaco has been formally brought into the international meetings of the OECD, making a firm financial commitment to the Official Development Assistance programme.

“For the first time since the start of this public policy, the amounts dedicated to Official Development Assistance (ODA) by the Prince’s Government have been notified to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), making it possible to formally bring Monaco into the international concert of united nations,” said the government in a statement.

ODA is the public guarantee of the Principality’s commitment to solidarity at the international level.

In 1993, Monaco joined the United Nations, and the first partnerships were initiated at the instigation of Prince Rainier III. When Prince Albert II ascended the throne, he increased the resources to the Official Development Assistance (ODA) considerably with the creation in 2007 of an implementation structure – the Department of International Cooperation – within the Department of External Relations and Cooperation.

“Monaco is making progress on several international development financing objectives and is today one of the most united countries in the world per capita – nearly €600 of ODA per inhabitant in 2021,” said Isabelle Rosabrunetto, Director General of the Department of External Relations and Cooperation.

Monegasque Official Development Assistance policy falls within the framework of the 2030 Agenda and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. It makes human development and the fight against poverty its priorities, and targets in particular the Least Developed Countries.

Meanwhile, climate action constitutes more than a quarter of this public policy in Monaco. The Principality finances the Green Climate Fund, which contributes to the adaptation of vulnerable populations to climate change.

The figures for the year 2022 were published on Wednesday 12th April, revealing a 6.7% increase in the means that Monaco devotes to development aid.

Photo by Monaco Life