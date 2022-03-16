“Monaco Santé is a strong marker of our quality of life”

A year after it went online, Prince Albert and his government have officially welcomed the new e-health platform Monaco Santé amidst the Principality’s healthcare professionals.

The new digital health initiative was operational in January 2021, but this week, the programme was officially launched by Prince Albert II at the Yacht Club of Monaco, together with Health Minister Didier Gamerdinger and Interministerial Delegate for the Digital Transition Frédéric Genta, in the presence of health professionals and representatives of care establishments.

The Monaco Santé platform is one of the foundations of Monaco’s e-health strategy, carried out jointly by the Department of Social Affairs and Health and the Interministerial Delegation in charge of the Digital Transition. It is a key part of Extended Monaco, which for three years has been building the key infrastructures to develop digital solutions for the benefit of patients as well as the relationship with healthcare establishments and healthcare professionals in Monaco.

The website is designed to be used by Monégasques, residents and visitors and is available in five languages ​​- French, English, Italian, Spanish and Russian.

It offers online appointment booking, a directory of all health professionals in the city and in care establishments, health news in the Principality, a personal information archive through the creation of a personal account, and emergency and on-call numbers synchronised in real time.

It also integrates teleconsultations and the possibility to message healthcare professionals, something which has grown in popularity.

“Monegasque digital health is a common ambition: continue to make Monaco a place of reference, do it smoothly and efficiently, with the help of all, for our patients and their well-being, since that is precisely our role,” said Didier Gamerdinger.

Frédéric Genta added, “Monaco Santé is the foundation that the Principality needed to build the future of e-health. It is also a strong marker of the quality of life and attractiveness for our country.”

In his speech, Prince Albert thanked all the active forces of the Principality who have mobilised around this project that aims to anticipate, prevent and treat patients, “a health system that must be able to count on high-performance digital tools at the service of everyone, patients and healthcare professionals.”

The portal is available on the web at https://www.monacosante.mc/ or on mobile devices as a downloadable application on both iOS and Android.

Photo of Prince Albert by Stephane Danna, Government Communication Department