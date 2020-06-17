Weather
23 ° C
23°C
14°C
Sunny Intervals
Thursday, June 18, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 94 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Monaco says final goodbye to Baroness de Massy

Monaco says final goodbye to Baroness de Massy

By Cassandra Tanti - June 17, 2020

Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy has been laid to rest following a private ceremony with members of the Princely family and the various organisations to whom she dedicated much of her life to.

The funeral was held Wednesday morning at the The Cathedral of Our Lady Immaculate in Monaco by Monsignor Dominique-Marie David, Archbishop of Monaco, and Monsignor Bernard Barsi, Archbishop Emeritus.

In an interview with Monaco Matin, funeral organiser Colonel Luc Fringant revealed that 250 people were welcomed to attend the ceremony – 150 less than what the church can accommodate due to social distancing measures.

Among those paying their respects were members of the Princely family and the de Massy family, members of government, and representatives of all the entities that Madame de Massy worked with, particularly in the tennis world.

Ave Maria by Franz Schubert was performed during the ceremony as well as a piece by Chopin, who the baroness apparently adored.

While Wednesday’s funeral was strictly a private affair, the public were invited to pay their respects to the baroness at the Palace chapel. By Monday evening, revealed Colonel Luc Fringant, 300 people had visited the chapel.

Among them were many members of the local tennis community, who were welcomed by Madame de Massy’s daughter Mélanie.

Baroness Elizabeth-Ann de Massy was laid to rest at the chapelle de la Paix (Chapel of Peace), where all members of the Princely family are traditionally buried.

 

Photo: © G. Luci / Palais Princier

 

Related stories:

Palace announces passing of Elizabeth-Ann, cousin of Prince Albert

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articlePrince donates shoes, Princess hands over a car
Next articleNo compulsory return to school

Editors pics

June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Government extends financial aid 

The Prince's Government has taken new steps to support businesses in Monaco affected by the Covid-19 crisis and to help save jobs.

0
June 18, 2020 | Local News

€300 fine for discarding masks in public

People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.

0
June 16, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

‘Olivia O’ docks in Monaco

The stunning reverse-bow explorer yacht Olivia O has finally arrived in Monaco for its billionaire owner, shipping magnate Eyal Ofer.

0
June 15, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Brandi DeCarli, co-founder of Farm from a Box

With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production, helping communities to grow their own food with clean technology.

0

daily

June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

€300 fine for discarding masks in public

Cassandra Tanti

People caught littering masks and other Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) in public face a €300 fine as the Monaco government steps up efforts to combat the latest scourge on the environment.

0
June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

Planning a trip?

Stephanie Horsman

If you are planning to travel throughout Europe but are unsure about border rules or what will be open for business when you arrive, then this new European Union website will come in very handy.

0
June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

 Traffic woes return as life goes back to normal

Stephanie Horsman

As life slowly returns to normal in the Principality after the crisis, unfortunately so too are old traffic patterns.

0
June 18, 2020 | Business & Finance

AS Monaco welcomes new sporting director

Stephanie Horsman

Former Tottenham Hotspurs and Southampton head of recruitment Paul Mitchell has been appointed new sporting director for AS Monaco.

0
MORE STORIES

AS Monaco wins at home, Valère score...

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_1842" align="alignnone" width="600"]Photo: Facebook AS Monaco Photo: Facebook AS Monaco[/caption] AS Monaco won 3-1 against visiting Turkish side Fenerbahçe on Wednesday night at Stade Louis II, a complete turnaround from last week’s 2-1 loss in Istanbul and a 4-3 victory on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League. ASM’s Radamel Falcao scored again this week, with a penalty shot in the 18th minute, 15 minutes after Valère Germain’s opening goal in the third, and it could have been more for the Colombian striker if it were not for a thigh injury in the 43rd minute that kept him out of the rest of the game. When Emmanuel Emenike scored for the visitors in the 54th it looked as if the scoreline would be the same as last week, but Germain came back with his second successful shot in the 66th. In the next round, ASM could face Manchester City, Porto, Villarreal or Ajax Amsterdam.

Hit me with your best shot: Swim...

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_19124" align="alignnone" width="640"]Swim the Rivera group in Villefranche Swim the Rivera group in Villefranche[/caption] Trainer’s background: Loïc Branda, former French Open Water World Champion, several times Champion of France and 5th at the World Championships. “I can offer my experience and knowledge to athletes who want to improve their swimming in a natural environment for a specific event, like a 5k swim, a triathlon, a swimrun or just for fun.” Type of workout: Technical training exclusively swimming in open water, in the sea, with waves, and using all four swim strokes – freestyle, backstroke, breaststroke and butterfly. Who’s the workout for: “I train all types of swimmers, from those who want to learn to perfect the crawl to those who want to cross Channel.” Preparation for endurance sports, general public who wish to improve their swimming, triathletes, swimrunners, swimmers in swimming pool who want to try in the open water. Non-swimmers preparing for a crossing What equipment do you need: Depending on the time of year, a wetsuit (combi, in French) or bathing suit, goggles, swim cap. An inflatable safety device, the RESTUBE, is provided to each swimmer, which can also act as a life preserver. Cost: Private lessons at €50/hour. Five-day course €650 and €310 for a three-day technical session (prices do not include travel or accommodation). [caption id="attachment_19122" align="alignnone" width="640"]Hanging with Valerie and Loïc Getting ready to swim in Villefranche with Valerie and Loïc[/caption] During the weekend of the Riviera Water Bike Challenge (RWBC) in June, in support of the Princess Charlene Foundation, I was, thanks to a gift from my husband, participating in a three-day open water technical swim course in Villefranche. It seemed appropriate, as the Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation was set up to address “one of the greatest silent killers on our planet” by teaching children essential water safety skills and how to swim. According to the Foundation, drowning “claims a life every 85 seconds”. The World Health Organisation states “drowning is the third leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide, accounting for 7 percent of all injury-related deaths.” While I consider myself a strong open water swimmer (currently I swim 25-35 kilometres a week in the Med), the other six in my group were of varied levels and ages. Francis was preparing for the Monte-Cristo 5km in Marseille; Jean-Luc, had signed up for the Alps Man Triathlon XXL in Annecy; Valerie, a member of the Nice swim club who, like Nathalie, wanted to gain confidence in open water; and Cecile, who, traumatised by a childhood incident, was so afraid of the water that until five years ago she couldn’t even walk along the seashore. “After thirty years, I finally put a foot in 5 centimetres of water thanks to the team at ‘Foot in the Water’, who specialise in helping those with fear IN the water.” There is a distinction, as Cécile points out, between fear IN the water and, more commonly, fear OF water. Fear of water – or aquaphobia – has more to do with getting wet or splashed. For example, people who may not feel threatened by the sea or a bathtub but cannot put their head under a shower. Whereas, fear IN water is an imminent feeling that one will die immediately in the water. By February 2015, Cécile, still with Foot in the Water, started to discover swimming in the sea using fins, a mask and snorkel, and by August of that year, she did her first course with Swim the Riviera in Monaco. “I could never have done it without the safe and caring attitude of Loïc,” Cécile explained. “I had to push myself to swim in the sea without the specialised framework of Foot in the Water and I’d get back in the boat as soon as I’d had enough swimming. I discovered though that I could feel at one with nature and became addicted to open water swimming. In September 2016: Cécile completed her first open water event the 2km Prom'Swim, and will this September attempt the 5 km distance. She wants to become a master swimmer and now co-animates the Foot in the Water program. Run by former French Open Water World Champion Loïc Branda, Swim the Riviera offers a 5-day discovery course (which includes Monaco, Cap Martin, Cap d’Ail, Cap Ferrat, and Cap d’Antibes) in addition to technical 3-day sessions in Villefranche and Monaco. Our three-day Swim the Riviera course was divided in two morning and afternoon sessions, with a long lunch at a nearby restaurant included. We wear wetsuits, but in July and August, you wouldn’t need to. photo The first two days, we used Plage de l’Ange Gardien, at the far end of the Marinières parking lot, as our base, and working individually or in groups of two, there were lots of unique exercises and personalised observations. The views of Villefranche from the water are stunning. The second day, participants are filmed swimming so they can see their technique, strengths and weaknesses. And there’s a mini-talk about nutrition, followed by more practice. By the third day, the group have become bosom swim buddies for life. From the Plage de la Darse, with its easily marked buoys, it’s a morning to put into practice all of Loïc’s advice. Regardless of your level, you will finish Swim the Riviera a better, more confident swimmer. I went on to do the ÖTILLÖ Isles of Scilly Swimrun, which included 8 km of open water swimming in the Atlantic, with two long swim segments of 2km and 2.5 km in 12°C water. Loïc’s words echoed in my head when fatigue kicked in and I needed to stay focussed. Like Cécile, I would encourage any of you who have never ventured beyond a swimming pool to give open water swimming a try. “Loïc knows how to adjust his technical advice and progression of swimming distances in total safety,” Cécile shared. “And if I felt safe, everyone should be able to feel safe!” As for me, Swim the Rivera was the most thoughtful and practical birthday gift ever. Article first published July 7, 2017.

READ ALSO 

https://monacolife.net/?p=16231

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=15570