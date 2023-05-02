Monaco showcased in Times Square, New York, for ‘Like nowhere else’ campaign

The best of Monaco is now on display in the heart of New York, with a new tourism campaign featuring the slogan ‘Like nowhere else!’ making its debut in Times Square.

Monaco’s Tourism Department revealed its 2023 strategy to win back tourists and return Monaco to its pre-Covid figures on 21st March, when Director Guy Antognlli unveiled the new marketing campaign to 200 guests at the Fairmont Monte-Carlo.

The ‘Like nowhere else’ slogan “symbolises the promise of an exclusive experience in the Principality of the kind that simply cannot be found anywhere else. It can be summed up in three words: Unique – Legendary – Diverse”, states the Tourism Department.

The 15-second visual campaign in Times Square is being broadcast on five giant screens. Set against a Riviera blue-backdrop, the visuals show some of Monaco’s best features – its coastline, Palace Square, Hôtel de Paris and the three Michelin-starred Le Louis XV by Alain Ducasse, the F1 Grand Prix and Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters, the Casino and speed boats… showing that there simply is nowhere else like Monaco.

The Tourism Department says that particular attention is being paid in this campaign to new tourist habits and modes of communication important to travellers, namely instagrammability and sustainability.

Times Square is one of the world’s most visited tourist attractions, drawing an estimated 50 million visitors annually. The campaign will run here for a year.

Photo of Times Square by James Ting on Unsplash