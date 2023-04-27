Monaco Streaming Film Festival now open for submissions

The Monaco Streaming Film Festival will be back in autumn for its third edition, but it is already casting the net for submissions from talented filmmakers from around the globe.

The Monaco Streaming Film Festival, an event that is “dedicated to showcasing the best in filmmaking from around the world”, is looking for filmmakers to submit their latest streaming projects for consideration.

FILMS… BUT SO MUCH MORE

Now in its third year, the festival features dozens of films – some of them premieres – that are set to be sold directly to the streaming market.

It’s a great opportunity for exposure for filmmakers, but the festival also brings together producers, creators and talent along with distributors, sales and technology providers to network and look at ways to get projects from the planning stages to the streaming services.

Complementary side events include access to an array of industry insider information at panel discussions, masterclasses and keynote presentation events.

There is also an awards show, which celebrates the best of the best in a variety of categories, such as Best Narrative Feature, Best Documentary Feature, Best Short Film, Best Documentary Short, Best Music Video and Best Animation. Plus, the jury members select three distinctive films for consideration. The winners receive the Jury’s Special Gold, Silver or Bronze prize.

EARLY BIRD SUBMISSIONS

Submissions can now be sent in, with the first 50 applicants getting a 25% entry fee discount. The early bird deadline is set for 31st May, and the final deadline for submissions is 31st August.

For a complete list of rules and fee scales, as well as information on how to put forward a project, please click here.

This year’s Monaco Streaming Film Festival is being held from 31st October to 3rd November at the Grimaldi Forum.

Photo source: Jeremy Yap for Unsplash