Monaco to streamline its legislative process with dedicated “go between” committee

A new Legislative Work Monitoring Committee has been established to streamline Monaco’s law-making process and facilitate communication between the government and National Council.

As the result of a common wish between the Principality’s government and the National Council, the new consultation body, called the Legislative Work Monitoring Committee, has been set up to help move the wheels of law forward in a faster, more efficient way. It builds upon a similar body used back in 2009, and one of its key missions will be to strengthen the dialogue between these two major decision makers.

Prioritisation and coordination

Monaco is moving fast, regularly introducing new or revised laws to its books. Thus, choosing which ones require the swiftest action and priority has become a complex task. This is a role the Legislative Work Monitoring Committee will now take on.

“We must better coordinate ourselves to work better in the service of the common good; this is all the more necessary since, as you know, important deadlines are coming our way,” said Minister of State Pierre Dartout to the National Council earlier this year.

Two meetings of the Legislative Work Monitoring Committee have already taken place, helping direct the National Council’s objectives and talks during the spring session, which begins in a few short days.

The results were solid, with both sides – the government and the National Council – agreeing to methods of organisation and operation, as well as which topics were to be given precedence. The flurry of activity has ensured the spring session will be busy, particularly as the government has said it anticipates several bills, currently awaiting review, will be registered for the agenda at the upcoming Council meetings.

Moneyval recommendations on the immediate agenda

In addition to the backlog, the government intends to present several bills intended to address the recommendations of January’s Moneyval anti-money laundering report, which showed Monaco was not entirely where it should be in terms of risk management. This is something the government is keen to rectify.

In an official communiqué, the government has stated, “Legislative work in this area will be very technically demanding and will require total coordination between the two institutions to achieve the objective that the Principality will have a legal framework in line with international standards by the end of the spring session.”

