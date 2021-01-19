Weather
6 ° C
6°C
Wednesday, January 20, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

28 new Covid cases on 19 Jan. brings total to 1,240: 36 hospitalised: 16 resident + 10 in ICU: 4 resident, 114 home monitored, 1,036 recoveries, 9 deaths

New Covid resident death in Monaco

New Covid resident death in Monaco

By Cassandra Tanti - January 19, 2021

The government has reported the death of an 87-year-old woman with Covid-19, marking the ninth coronavirus fatality in Monaco since the pandemic began and the sixth since the start of the new year.

The official Covid count on Tuesday 19th January revealed that 28 additional people had tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 1,240.

One of these patients was a young child at the Stella School. As a precautionary measure, the government has chosen to temporary close the entire kindergarten class until Monday 25th January inclusive. It follows news that another kindergarten student had tested positive at the Stella School on Monday, forcing the closure of that separate classroom until Sunday.

Health authorities also reported the death of an 87-year-old patient who had tested positive for Covid-19. The woman marks the ninth resident death related to Covid-19 since the pandemic began, and the sixth since the beginning of the new year.

As of Tuesday, there were 36 people being taken care of at the Princess Grace Hospital Centre. Of those, 16 residents were hospitalised and four residents were being treated in intensive care.

Meanwhile, there were 114 people being followed by the Home Monitoring Centre which supports people with mild symptoms.

 

Related stories:

Classroom closes after child tests positive

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleSalvatore awarded Michelin star in first year

Editors pics

January 18, 2021 | Local News

Stéphane Valeri: 80,000 vaccinations is our goal

National Council President Stéphane Valeri is calling on all residents and workers in Monaco to be vaccinated as soon as possible, to put a “definitive end to this terrible pandemic".

0
January 17, 2021 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Vaccination campaign: who’s in round two?

Close to 2,400 elderly residents and health workers have been vaccinated against Covid-19. The next stage begins on Tuesday, targeting people in two more vulnerable categories.

0
January 13, 2021 | Culture

Crucial funding continues for Monaco’s main cultural centre

The Grimaldi Forum’s largest sponsor, CMB, has renewed its partnership for 2021, securing a world-class cultural programme for the year including the Alberto Giacometti summer expo.

0
January 12, 2021 | Local News

Prince highlights Med initiatives at Paris summit

Prince Albert has addressed world leaders at the One Planet Summit in France’s capital, saying that the preservation of seas and forests is the preservation of humanity.

0

daily

January 19, 2021 | Local News

New Covid resident death in Monaco

Cassandra Tanti

The government has reported the death of an 87-year-old woman with Covid-19, marking the 9th coronavirus fatality in Monaco since the pandemic began and the 6th since the new year.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Salvatore awarded Michelin star in first year

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Antonio Salvatore has gained a Michelin star for the five-table fine dining restaurant he created less than 12 months ago in the middle of a worldwide pandemic.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Ticket sales for Rolex Masters postponed

Cassandra Tanti

Organisers of the 114th Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters are “hopeful” the event will go ahead in April, despite delaying ticket sales for the popular tennis tournament.

0
January 19, 2021 | Local News

Female skipper takes the win

Stephanie Horsman

The first regatta of the year in the Principality was won by an Italian team captained by Claudia Rossi on the Petite Terrible-Adria Ferries at the Monaco Sportsboat Winter Series.

0
MORE STORIES

Police numbers strengthened during holiday

Local News Cassandra Tanti -
Monaco’s police officers will be out in force this Easter holiday period ensuring residents are maintaining strict confinement measures.

Ban on Fontvieille fishing

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_16425" align="alignnone" width="640"]Photo: Department of the Environment Photo: Department of the Environment[/caption] Keen amateur fisherman in Monaco will have to take their rods elsewhere following the government’s introduction of a prohibition on fishing on the Fontvieille breakwater. The ban will last until April 2018. The one-year interdiction will allow the authorities to develop and publish new regulations for recreational fishing. Fishermen have caused considerable pollution in recent years, including broken fishing lines that have created problems for underwater flora and fauna. The one-year moratorium pending the publication of new rules will also help the harbour’s marine life to recover.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16134

 READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=14581  