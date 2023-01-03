New crèche opens in Testimonio II

Children were welcomed on Tuesday for the first time at Monaco’s newest crèche, located in the Elsa Tower of the mammoth Testimonio II development.

The childcare centre will be able to accommodate upto 50 children from birth to three years of age.

Located in the east of the Principality, the crèche prioritises the children of Monegasque citizens and residents of the Saint-Roman and Larvotto districts.

“The opening of this crèche is part of the priority commitments of the Municipal Council and the Town Hall of Monaco: respond favourably to the increase in demand for places available in collective crèches and offer something that is geographically better suited to the needs of families,” said the Mairie de Monaco in a statement.

The Testimonio crèche brings to 13 the number of public childcare institutions in Monaco. This year will see the opening of another one in Monaco, in Honoria Palace on Boulevard de Belgique, which will accommodate 30 infants.

Photo: Artist rendering of crèche, source Marzocco Groupe