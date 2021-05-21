New F1 ‘Spirit of Grace’ award revealed

The Princess Grace Foundation announced during the Monaco Grand Prix that a new Grace Influential Impact Award will be handed out during next year’s event to the F1 team or organisation that demonstrates the highest commitment to positive impact through sustainability.

Grace Influential is an initiative led by the Princess Grace Foundation USA which oversees Princess Grace’s charitable legacy. The foundation is recognised for its prestigious awards program celebrating excellence and positive change.

Now, it is initiating the Grace Influential Impact Award, named for and inspired by Princess Grace of Monaco in honour of her commitment to excellence, the global culture of philanthropy she ignited from Monaco, and the enduring example she set, as an iconic global leader, for positive impact.

“The Grace Influential Impact Award is a prime example of our dedicated commitment to continuing Princess Grace’s legacy of positive change and we applaud Formula One for its leadership in impact and sustainability,” said Brisa Carleton, CEO of the Princess Grace Foundation USA and Grace Influential.

According to Brisa Carleton, Grace Influential recognises Formula One’s commitment to and investment in pioneering technology and innovation toward sustainability, philanthropic initiatives, and positive societal impact. The Grace Influential Impact Award celebrates the Formula One team or related organisation which best embodies these values and strives to make the world a better place.

A judging panel of independent luminaries with a focus on global social responsibility will be announced in the coming months. The first Grace Influential Impact Award will be presented at a dedicated ceremony during the Monaco Grand Prix 2022.

