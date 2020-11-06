New rapid tests arrive

Friday, November 6, 2020
Lifestyle & Wellbeing
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
18 new cases of Covid-19 on 5 Nov. brings total to 430: 8 hospitalised - 4 resident, 5 in ICU - 3 resident, 96 home monitored, 318 healed, 1 resident death
Photo © Government Communication Department / Stéphane Danna
Saliva tests being trialled in Monaco
The Principality has just received 10,000 Covid-19 antigen tests, expanding Monaco’s testing capabilities significantly.
A shortage of State-funded housing for Monegasques will continue for the next two years, according to the State Housing Allocation Commission, as full delivery is revised for 2023.
The second phase of the government’s mass flu vaccination campaign is now underway with the aim of protecting all citizens against the seasonal flu virus.
Restaurants will close at 9.30pm despite an 8pm curfew announced on Thursday under a new round of restrictions that will evolve if the health situation worsens.