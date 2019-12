New Year’s Eve in Monte Carlo: where to go

READ ALSO

As part of the partnership between the International University of Monaco (IUM), the Monaco Impact Association and the Oceanographic Museum, some 60 students from the Master's and Bachelor's classes have been working since last October on innovative solutions to sensitise younger generations to environmental themes, and especially to the protection of the oceans. On Thursday, May 3, at the Oceanographic Museum, four teams will submit their projects in turn, cantered on two topics: The Oceanographic Museum as a tool for sharing and raising awareness for young people ans The organization of an inter-school "challenge" on the creation of new concepts with a positive impact on the environment. The jury will be composed of Frédéric Genta, Interministerial Delegate for the Digital Transition of the Principality of Monaco, Jean-Philippe Muller, Director of IUM, Peter Kütemann, President of Monaco Impact, and Robert Calcagno, Director of the Oceanographic Museum. The award ceremony will take place after the presentations and the jury's deliberation.https://monacolife.net/the-charities-of-monaco-life-monaco-impact/