Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Charles Leclerc signs new contract with Ferrari taking him to the end of the 2024 season

New Year’s Eve in Monte Carlo: where to go

New Year's Eve in Monte Carlo: where to go

By Stephanie Horsman - December 30, 2019

Looking for the perfect setting to celebrate the ringing in of the New Year? The Principality has enticing options to choose from.

Both the Casino de Monte-Carlo and the Fairmont are pulling out all the stops to make the start of 2020 special and unique for guests.  

The Casino de Monte-Carlo has a free-of-charge treat for young and old, projecting a magnificent holiday light show on the façade of the iconic building every 20 minutes from 6pm. Gaming, of course, is the theme, and it is sure to leave all who see it with a sense of the wonders of the season.  

If being a spectator isn’t enough, the Bar Europe is proposing visitors to come in for a glass of champagne and caviar to end the year in elegance, where they can also enjoy music, dancing and maybe a game or two to start the year in true James Bond style.

The Fairmont is offering three-experiences-in-one for the holidays, with Nobu, Saphir24 and Salle de la Mer all catering to different themes and tastes. Nobu, with its world-renowned Asian/Latin American fusion fare bringing both warmth and subtlety to patrons, will be hosting a menu entitled Omakase, which gives the chef free reign to delight the clientele with the freshest and most inspired dishes around. 

Saphir24 is for the night owls, offering shared plates featuring the traditional favourites of the season, such as smoked salmon and foie gras, whilst daring customers to stay and get their boogie on with live music.

Salle de la Mer has never been so aptly named, offering a seafood buffet spread over the room’s 450 square metres and featuring that much-beloved winter delicacy, the oyster. For those who steer clear of the sea, dishes for carnivores and vegetarians will also be showcased, and there is even something for the kids in the ‘Lion King Restaurant’ section.

Guests are encouraged to stay and watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks spectacle from the terrace, and for those intrepid enough to still be awake, or those sensible enough to have gone home at a reasonable hour, brunch will be served on 1st January accompanied by live music to start the year off right. 

 

Read also: NYE festivities

Photo: SBM

 

 

