‘Ocean Amazon’ Irina Peterson sets off

[caption id="attachment_29272" align="alignnone" width="984"]PHOTO: HE Alexey Meshkov, HE Datin Paduka Malai Hajah Halimah Malai Haji Yussof, Minister of Foreign Affairs Gilles Tonelli, HE Rahman Sahib oglu Mustafayev, HE Rodolphe Adada. Photo: Manuel Vitali/DC[/caption] At a luncheon held at the Hotel Hermitage on Tuesday, March 13, Gilles Tonelli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, received HE Rahman Sahib oglu Mustafayev, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Azerbaijan; HE Datin Paduka Malai Hajah Halimah Malai Haji Yussof, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam; HE Rodolphe Adada, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of the Congo, and HE Alexey Meshkov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation. In the morning, the four had presented their Letters of Credence to the Sovereign Prince. HE Rahman Sahib oglu Mustafayev joined the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1987. In 2004, he served as Director of the International Relations Section of the "Azadliq" newspaper. In 2000, he became Counsellor at the Russian Embassy. He was appointed Director of the Directorate of Europe and America at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in 2006, and was promoted as Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Greece and Albania. HE Datin Paduka Malai Hajah Halimah Malai Haji Yussof joined the MFA Research Branch of Brunei Darussalam in 1983, where she successively held the positions of Deputy Director for Southeast Asia, Assistant Director for Asia-Pacific and Director of Analysis. In 2007, she was appointed Director of Political Affairs and became Ambassador of Brunei Darussalam in the Philippines in 2008. HE Rodolphe Adada began his political career in 1976 as Minister of Scientific Research of Congo. He accomplished this mission in different ministries before becoming advisor to the President. He was later appointed Minister of State, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Transport and Civil Aviation of the Republic of Congo. HE Alexey Meshkov held various diplomatic positions in the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs before joining the Embassies of Italy and the Republic of San Marino as Ambassador.