Friday, May 7, 2021

4 Covid cases 6 May, 1 hospitalised, 30 home monitored, 2,397 recoveries, 32 deaths, 65 incidence rate, 35% population vaccinated

Outdoor landscape competition kicks off

By Stephanie Horsman - May 7, 2021

The 3rd edition of the Garden Festival of the Côte d’Azur starts this weekend, featuring beautiful designs from landscape artists throughout the world in a series of displays spread across the French Riviera.

The Garden Festival of the Côte d’Azur opens on 9th May under this year’s theme of ‘Artist’s Garden’.

The artists use plants and organic materials to produce innovative and spell-binding creations using the allotted 200m2 of space on offer.

Monaco’s display by Timothée Roche is already on show on the terraces of the Monte-Carlo Casino.

Thirty-eight candidates were pre-selected back in September 2020, and have since been narrowed to 13 finalists. Seven total prizes are up for grabs.

The applications received were from countries all over the word, including France, Italy, United States, Poland, United Kingdom, China, Sweden, Spain, Finland and Belgium. The finalists are comprised of eight entries from France, three from Italy and one each from Finland and Hong Kong.

The entries will be spread around the region for a month in Monaco, Nice, Antibes, Juan-les-Pins, Grasse, Cannes, and Menton offering an open-air museum to be enjoyed by all.

The Festival runs from 9th May to 9th June.

 

READ ALSO: Monaco’s contribution to the Gardens of Artists

 

 

