Friday, December 20, 2019

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France

Philippe Pastor: Is this world serious?

Philippe Pastor: Is this world serious?

By Cassandra Tanti - December 20, 2019

Up to 7°C at the end of the century, cyclones, hurricanes, Indonesian cities sinking under rising seas, Amazon in flames, California under evacuation following the ravages of fire, the list is still long … Is this world serious?

Editors pics

December 5, 2019 | News

YPO elects Economou as chairman

Monaco-based Anastasios (Tassos) Economou has been elected chairman of the Board of Directors of YPO, a global leadership community for chief executives. It was announced earlier this week that Economou will be the 69th member to hold this office and will succeed current YPO Chairman Elizabeth Zucker. He will begin his term on 1st July 2020. A member […]

0
December 4, 2019 | Business & Finance

Bartoli becomes first female director of Monte-Carlo Opera

Cecilia Bartoli has been appointed to take over directorship from Jean-Louis Grinda as of 1st January 2023, becoming the first female to take on the position. At a press conference held earlier this week, HRH the Princess of Hanover, Chairperson of the Monte-Carlo Opera Board of Directors, formally announced the retirement of Jean-Louis Grinda and […]

0
December 3, 2019 | News

Monaco’s Christmas Village blanketed in ‘snow’

The theme of this year’s Christmas Village, White Christmas, will be played out in three different ‘Nordic’ villages at Port Hercule in Quai Albert 1er. From Friday 6th December until Sunday 5th January 2020, the magic of Christmas will be on display for young and old to enjoy. The annual Monaco Christmas Village will feature […]

0
November 29, 2019 | News

Princess for a night

Lifestyle contributor Isabella Marino takes us to the glamorous Princess Grace Foundation Awards Gala in New York. On 25th November, I was fortunate to attend the Princess Grace Awards Gala at the iconic hotel The Plaza. The setting was magical with a romantic red carpet and a photo wall with 65,000 fresh red roses! My […]

0

daily

December 19, 2019 | News

Major commitments made at first refugee forum

Cassandra Tanti

A delegation from Monaco has taken part in the first World Refugee Forum, where important pledges were made for better refugee inclusion, education and jobs.

0
December 19, 2019 | News

Palace welcomes children for Christmas

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.

0
December 19, 2019 | News

Prince Albert’s daughter releases new single

Cassandra Tanti

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.

0
December 19, 2019 | News

JCEM presents 2019 Entrepreneurship Trophies

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s Young Chamber of Commerce (JCEM) followed up a successful first edition of its Entrepreneurship Trophies in 2018 with another this year by awarding three Monegasque companies. 

0
MORE STORIES

Sailing Yacht A drifts into debt storm

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_12585" align="alignnone" width="800"]Sailing Yacht A. Photo: Feliz Sailing Yacht A. Photo: Feliz[/caption] Even billionaires run into trouble with bailiffs, as industrialist Andrey Melnichenko has found out after his new boat, “Sailing Yacht A”, was impounded by the Gibraltar Port Authority over the non-payment of bills. The builders of the world’s largest sailing yacht – its three masts are higher than Big Ben’s clock tower – claim that the billionaire Russian owner owes the company €15.3 million. Gibraltar Admiralty Marshal Liam Yeats, said: “The vessel is under arrest and is currently at anchor in British Gibraltar Territorial Waters.” On its website, the Authority adds: “(This) isn’t an attractive proposition, and clearly it’s an action of last resort but, when handled efficiently and swiftly, it can at least deliver a safe resolution to a dispute and bring matters to a close.” Shipbuilder Nobiskrug is seeking an outstanding payment of €9.8 million, as well as €5.5 million for subcontractors and interest charges. The claims are made against Valla Yachts Ltd, the Bermuda company to which the yacht is registered. Just two weeks ago, as the yacht left the shipyard, the shipbuilder’s managing director, Holger Kahl, said: “Born from the desire of the owner to ‘push the boundaries of engineering and challenge the status quo of the industry’, Sailing Yacht A is undoubtedly one of the most visionary projects Nobiskrug has ever been involved in.” Mr Melnichenko’s other boat can be seen often off Monaco. The distinctive “Motor Yacht A”, was named so it appears first on international ship registries, as will “Sailing Yacht A” in the sailing class. Sailing Yacht A requires 54 crew to operate, has eight decks connected by several lifts, and is capable of achieving speeds of 35 knots downwind.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=10815

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=9566

Sat. Oct 7 – Gala concert for...

Local News Staff Writer -
Saturday 7 October at 20:00, Monte-Carlo Opera - Salle Garnier: As part of the celebration of the 150th Canada in Monaco Anniversary, Gala concert for Canadian Thanksgiving given by young Canadian talents in the world of Classical music, including members of the Monte-Carlo Philharmonic Orchestra. For information, call: + 377 93 50 45 82