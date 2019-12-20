Philippe Pastor: Is this world serious?

Friday, December 20, 2019
News
Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France
Up to 7°C at the end of the century, cyclones, hurricanes, Indonesian cities sinking under rising seas, Amazon in flames, California under evacuation following the ravages of fire, the list is still long … Is this world serious?
A delegation from Monaco has taken part in the first World Refugee Forum, where important pledges were made for better refugee inclusion, education and jobs.
Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.
Monaco’s Young Chamber of Commerce (JCEM) followed up a successful first edition of its Entrepreneurship Trophies in 2018 with another this year by awarding three Monegasque companies.