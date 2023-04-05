Photos: “Ode to the Riviera” taking form as stars arrive for Monte-Carlo Masters

The Monte-Carlo Masters’ “Ode to the Riviera” is beginning to take form with just days to go before the start of the tournament at the Monte-Carlo Country Club (MCCC), as the stars of tennis descend on the Principality.

The stands have been erected at the MCCC, and whilst empty for now, by Saturday, they will be filled with thousands of fans from across the world, as the Monte-Carlo Masters heralds the start of the clay season.

“A new visual identity, inspired by the Riviera”

Speaking at the presentation of the 116th edition of the prestigious clay-court tournament back in February, David Massey said this year’s competition would be an “ode to the Riviera”. The Brit, directing his first tournament, added that the tournament would have “a new visual identity, inspired by the French Riviera and the colours of the Mediterranean”.

Monaco Life visited the MCCC on Monday to witness the preparations, and discovered that the stands, adorned in Mediterranean blue, are already in place. The VIP village boxes, which have been extended, will all face the sea.

Novak Djokovic training at the MCCC

Whilst the finishing touches are being added to this year’s tournament, the players have already begun to arrive. Notably, Novak Djokovic, a Monaco resident, has been training at the MCCC this week in preparation for the event.

Alexander Zverev, another resident of the Principality, has also been spotted around Monaco and was present on the Roca Team’s media channel on Sunday as AS Monaco Basketball took on Boulogne-Levallois in the Betclic Elite.

The eerily empty stands of the MCCC will soon be filled when tennis returns to the Principality on Saturday.

Watch Novak Djokovic training at the MCCC in our Instagram video below…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monaco Life (@monacolife_)

Sign up for the Monaco Life newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Photos by Monaco Life / Luke Entwistle