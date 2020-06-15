Photos: Princely Family cheers on #54

Tuesday, June 16, 2020
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
Confirmed number of Covid-19 cases in Monaco is 99: 93 cured, 1 hospitalised, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths
The Princely couple, together with twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, came out on Saturday to cheer on the Princess Charlene of Monaco #54 Ferrari, competing in the first ever Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans.
“This appeal for donations during the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual was important to me,” said the Princess. “The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation exists to save lives. Generosity plays a key role in medical research.”
After an action-packed race with plenty of head-to-head battles, the Rebellion Williams Esport #1 Oreca LMP, driven by Louis Deletraz, Raffaele Marciello, Nikodem Wisniewski and Kuba Brzezinski, won the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. The #93 Porsche 911 RSR took victory in the GTE class, while the Strong Together #54 Ferrari 488 GTE came eighth in class and 36th in the overall standings.
Photos: © Photos : Eric Mathon / Palais Princier
The Princely Family, including twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, came out on Saturday to cheer on the Princess Charlene of Monaco #54 Ferrari, competing in the first ever Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans.
It will be compulsory for all students in French schools to return to their classrooms from Monday 22nd June - albeit for two weeks until summer holidays start.
With her fleet of decked out shipping containers, Brandi DeCarli is revolutionising local food production, helping communities to grow their own food with clean technology.
It's been revealed in a not-so-shocking report that Monaco suffered with a massive downturn in business sentiment in April of this year due to the closure of “non-essential” businesses brought on by the coronavirus epidemic.