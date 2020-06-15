Photos: Princely Family cheers on #54

The Princely couple, together with twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, came out on Saturday to cheer on the Princess Charlene of Monaco #54 Ferrari, competing in the first ever Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“This appeal for donations during the 24 Hours of Le Mans Virtual was important to me,” said the Princess. “The Princess Charlene of Monaco Foundation exists to save lives. Generosity plays a key role in medical research.”

After an action-packed race with plenty of head-to-head battles, the Rebellion Williams Esport #1 Oreca LMP, driven by Louis Deletraz, Raffaele Marciello, Nikodem Wisniewski and Kuba Brzezinski, won the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans. The #93 Porsche 911 RSR took victory in the GTE class, while the Strong Together #54 Ferrari 488 GTE came eighth in class and 36th in the overall standings.

Photos: © Photos : Eric Mathon / Palais Princier