Pictures: Monaco Ambassadors Club Christmas Gala

The Monaco Ambassadors Club Christmas Gala took guests to the Upper East Side of New York, with great live music, plenty of dancing, and a very exciting announcement from Club President Christian Moore.

It was in the Salle Belle Epoque of the luxurious Hôtel Hermitage where Monaco Ambassadors Club (MAC) members and guests gathered for the annual Christmas party on Friday 2nd December.

The night began with champagne and picture-taking next to a giant sparkling Christmas tree, where guests were able to catch-up, network, and reflect on the year gone by.

For the MAC, it has been an eventful 12 months. The club, created in 1973 by Princess Grace to promote the values of the Principality of Monaco throughout the world, was this year able to return to hosting many exciting events, under Honorary President Prince Albert II, after years marked by Covid.

“I look upon you all here tonight and I see such a diversity of cultures, religions and ethnicities, and it doesn’t matter what you believe, the idea always being that this world is an amazing place and we have to take care of it,” MAC President Christian Moore said in his speech. “And with the influence that we have, and the clubs that we are creating reciprocal memberships with, we hope to increase the message of sustainability around the world, emulating what HSH Prince Albert works so hard to achieve, and provide not only wonderful events but certainly a message that is worth carrying on.”

Guests were treated to a delicious four-course meal prepared by Hermitage chefs and headed by SBM’s Director of Culinary Events Philippe Joannes before a raffle sponsored by Monaco artist Daria Usova, who donated a collage personalised with pictures of past MAC events in honour of the Year of the Rabbit.

It was also an opportunity for Christian Moore to make an exciting announcement to club members:

“2023 promises to be a wonderful year for the club. For sometime now, we have been working on some ideas to deliver something special next year, which will mark our 50th anniversary,” he said. “I am proud tonight to announce that next year we will have a physical club house for the MAC!”

The clubhouse will be located in what is currently the Stars ‘n’ Bars Star Deck, which is due to close in late January. It will feature a restaurant, bar and club reserved especially for MAC members, and it will mark an exciting achievement in the club’s history.

Christian Moore also announced that Monaco Life Publisher Eric Brundage has been elected to the MAC Board of Directors.

Monaco Life was a proud sponsor of the evening, alongside Barclay’s Monaco Private Bank, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary year, represented by Gérald Mathieu, Managing Director Head of Private Bank Europe and Middle East CEO.

“This year, the MAC Christmas Gala took its inspiration from the New York Upper East Side party scene in honour of Monaco Life and our new member of the board, Eric Brundage,” said event organiser and MAC General Secretary Alessandra Sparaco. “I wanted to have an intimate feeling, but provide a true party ambiance to celebrate the Holiday Season in an international way and I believe we achieved that.”

Guests were treated to a jewellery show and gifted a velvet bag by the Monte-Carlo boutique of Vhernier Milano, represented by Grassi Claudia, a tailor-made skin treatment by Richmont Monaco, MAC-branded socks donated by Sock Laboratory International, represented by Romanian entrepreneur Ilie Pana, performances by the talented dancers at MC Performers, represented by Rosin Wittstock, and a live show by the Sons of Guns, a band organised by Nico Timmermans of Lion Stone Events, who got everyone up and dancing.

