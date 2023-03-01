Prince Albert and Princess Charlene officially open new Testimonio II crèche

The doors of a new crèche in the Testimonio II development have flung open with Prince Albert and Princess Charlene on hand to celebrate the new addition to Monaco’s community.

While the crèche technically opened its doors on Tuesday 28th February, it was on the following day, Wednesday, that Prince Albert and his wife Princess Charlene officially inaugurated the facility, together with Monaco Mayor Georges Marsan and members of his local council.

Located in the east of the Principality in the Elsa Tower of the Testimonio II building, this new crèche is the 13th childcare facility in the Principality for children aged up to three-years-old.

Designed in a way that maximises space, comfort and technology, the facility benefits from a terrace, several courtyards, bright and functional spaces as well as quality furniture adapted to the different ages of children. Meanwhile, a “garden of scents” has been established to awaken the senses of toddlers.

The site is also eco-friendly with, among its initiatives, the use of partially recyclable bamboo fiber nappies.

In his speech, the mayor said that “improving the quality of life of the Monegasque and resident population, listening to our constituents of all ages, meeting the expectations of beneficiaries and families are part of the Municipal Council’s daily concerns municipal”.

The inauguration included a blessing by Archbishop Guillaume Paris, and a visit led by its Director Karine Le Roch with the Head of the Early Childhood and Family Service, Jean-Luc Magnani.

Photo credit: Eric Mathon, Prince’s Palace