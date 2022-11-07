Prince Albert: on tour in the US

As part of a whistle-stop American tour, Prince Albert II visited the nation’s capital of Washington DC to take in two exhibitions: one revolving around his mother and the other a photographic exhibition put on by the US branch of the Prince Albert II Foundation.

Early on his trip this month, Prince Albert was invited to attend a photo exhibit at the Hall of States put on by the American wing of his Foundation, the Monaco Embassy in Washington D.C and the Kennedy Center, under the theme of Man – Wildlife: Crossed Destinies, Shared Territories.

Kathleen Ricker, winner of the 2021 Environmental Photography Prize for her photo Gorilla by the Water, was invited to the event and had the opportunity to speak with the prince.

Prince Albert was escorted by Denise Campbell Bauer, the Ambassador of the United States to France and Monaco, Maguy Maccario Doyle, the Ambassador of the Principality of Monaco to the United States and Canada, and Rufus Gifford, Chief of Protocol of the US Department of State.

Afterward, the Prince was treated to another exhibition on 2nd November: Grace of Monaco, Princess in Dior, at the Hillwood Museum. The show, which was first presented in 2019 at the Christian Dior Museum in Granville, made its North American debut in this beautiful institution founded by businesswoman, philanthropist and collector Marjorie Merriweather Post.

The exhibit portrays the unique relationship forged between the Princess and the former artistic director of Dior, Marc Bohan, through clothing, accessories and photos.

SEE ALSO:

Photo credit: Zaid Hamid / Embassy of Monaco