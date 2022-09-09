20 ° C
Prince Albert sends condolences on death of “inspiring” Queen of England

by: Cassandra Tanti
09/09/2022

Prince Albert has officially sent his condolences to the new King of England on the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, saying her Majesty’s reign “has always been extremely inspiring”.

The Palace released the public letter of condolence, addressed to His Majesty King Charles III, mid Friday. It reads: “Your Majesty, It is with profound sadness that My Family and I learned of the passing away of your beloved mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“Allow me to convey to you, to the members of the Royal Family, and to the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, my most heartfelt and sincere condolences for your loss at this time of great sorrow.

“Her Majesty’s unwavering commitment and dedication to duty during Her reign has always been extremely inspiring; It will be long remembered and admired. She truly represented the unity and dignity of the United Kingdom throughout the last seven decades.

“My Family and the people of Monaco join me in sending you our wholehearted thoughts and prayers.”

Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh greet Princess Charlene of Monaco and Prince Albert II of Monaco as they arrive at a lunch for Sovereign Monarch’s held in honour of Queen Elizabeth II’s Diamond Jubilee, at Windsor Castle, on May 18, 2012 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Arthur Edwards – WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The Palace also released photos of Prince Albert and Queen Elizabeth II together at the Chelsey Flower Show in 2011 (image above), and at the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee dinner in 2012, with Princess Charlene also in attendance.

The Prince’s Palace is flying the Monegasque flag at half mast in mourning over the death of the Queen, aged 96.

Credit: Photo by Rex Features (front row, left to right) Emperor Akihito of Japan, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, King Constantine of Greece, King Michael of Romania, Queen Elizabeth II, King Simeon II of Bulgaria, The Sultan of Brunei, King Carl Gustaf of Sweden, The King of Swaziland, and Prince Hans-Adam II of Liechtenstein. (middle row, left to right) Prince Albert of Monaco, Grand Duke Henri of Luxembourg, The King of Lesotho, King Albert of Belgium, King Harald of Norway, The Emir of Qatar, King Abdullah of Jordan, The King of Bahrain, and The Yang di-Pertuan Agong of Malaysia. (top row, left to right) Nasser Mohamed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah of Kuwait, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince Alexander of Yugoslavia, The King of Tonga, Crown Prince of Thailand, Princess Lalla Meryem of Morocco and Prince Mohammed bin Nawaf bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi ArabiaSovereign Monarchs Jubilee lunch, Windsor Castle, Berkshire

 

 

