Prince Albert’s daughter releases new single

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.

Prince Albert’s daughter released the duet, titled Thankful, on Monday 16th December with her longtime beau.

The holiday song features the pair singing about how thankful they are for eachother’s love. “All I need is your love on this Christmas morning,” sings 27-year-old Jazmin in her sultry jazz style.

The artwork for the song is a black and white photograph of Jazmin and her 33-year-old boyfriend cuddling.

Ian Mellencamp is the nephew of famed singer songwriter John Mellencamp. The musician and former Calvin Klein model released a new album in November titled Romance in D.

Meanwhile, Jazmin released her first single titled Fearless in October.

Thankful is available on all music platforms.

