Weather
Monaco, MC
broken clouds
12.9 ° C
15 °
11.7 °
77%
6.7kmh
75%
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
15 °
Mon
14 °
Tue
18 °
Friday, December 20, 2019

News

Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays

Breaking News

Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France

Prince Albert’s daughter releases new single

Prince Albert’s daughter releases new single

By Cassandra Tanti - December 19, 2019

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.

Prince Albert’s daughter released the duet, titled Thankful, on Monday 16th December with her longtime beau.

The holiday song features the pair singing about how thankful they are for eachother’s love. “All I need is your love on this Christmas morning,” sings 27-year-old Jazmin in her sultry jazz style.

The artwork for the song is a black and white photograph of Jazmin and her 33-year-old boyfriend cuddling.

Ian Mellencamp is the nephew of famed singer songwriter John Mellencamp. The musician and former Calvin Klein model released a new album in November titled Romance in D.

Meanwhile, Jazmin released her first single titled Fearless in October.

Thankful is available on all music platforms.

Read also:

Jazmin Grimaldi releases her first single

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleJCEM presents 2019 Entrepreneurship Trophies
Next articlePalace welcomes children for Christmas

Editors pics

October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

Launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019

Around one hundred of the most senior figures in Monaco’s yachting sector have come together to celebrate the launch of the Monaco Yachting Guide 2019.

0
July 15, 2019 | Local News

In numbers: women in the workplace

New IMSEE figures have revealed where women are placed in the business world of Monaco, and the results are less than surprising.

0
July 11, 2019 | Business & Finance

Transition Forum concludes with optimism and focus on solutions

Repeated calls to action emerged as the overwhelming part of proceedings at the second edition of the 2019 Transition Forum in Monaco.

0

daily

December 19, 2019 | Business & Finance

Palace welcomes children for Christmas

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.

0
December 19, 2019 | Business & Finance

Prince Albert’s daughter releases new single

Cassandra Tanti

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.

0
December 18, 2019 | Business & Finance

Government approves free bus trial

Cassandra Tanti

The government has announced the trial of a free bus service throughout the Principality during the busy summer period next year.

0
December 13, 2019 | Business & Finance

The IUM inaugurates its new premises

Cassandra Tanti

The architecturally exciting new home of the International University of Monaco has been officially inaugurated by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and National Council President Stéphane Valeri. 

0
MORE STORIES
Mr. Minkoro Traore, nurse anesthetist at the Sikasso Hospital and Dr. Mamadou Diakite, hospital cardiologist, Bamako and Ms. Josiane Andréa, health executive at the CHPG © Directorate of Communication / Michaël Alesi

Malian anesthetist and nurse in training at...

Local News Staff Writer -
As part of the partnership between the Princess Grace Hospital (CHPG) and the International Cooperation Directorate, a Malian cardiologist and anesthetist are currently being trained in Monaco.

Prince conveys condolences for Peres

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_5260" align="alignleft" width="300"]Shemon Peres at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East 2009. Photo: World Economic Forum/Nader Daoud Shemon Peres at the World Economic Forum on the Middle East 2009. Photo: World Economic Forum/Nader Daoud[/caption] His Serene Highness Prince Albert sent his condolences Wednesday to the President of Israel, Reuven Rivlin, following the death of 93-year-old Shimon Peres, a former prime minister, president, and winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Prince Albert said he had been profoundly saddened by the news of the passing of Mr Peres, a “statesman of eminent stature”. The Sovereign said that Mr Peres had played a major part in the life of Israel over half a century and had worked hard for peace between the Israelis and Palestinians. “My family and the population of Monaco will not forget that he was a friend of the Principality,” Prince Albert said.

In April of this year, Mr Peres presented the Friends of Zion Award to Prince Albert, an award given by the Friends of Zion Heritage Centre as part of a global initiative to counter boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) and anti-Semitism. "Nothing is greater than the cause of friendship among human beings," the former president expressed at the ceremony.

"I speak for the Grimald house when I say here how proud and privileged I feel to accept this award as a symbol of the strong relations between Israel and Monaco," Prince Albert commented.