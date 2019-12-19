Prince Albert’s daughter releases new single

Friday, December 20, 2019
Welcome! Log into your account
Register for an account
A password will be e-mailed to you.
Recover your password
News
Brought to you by: Pastor Real Estate & Barclays
Transport disruptions expected to continue as union strikes roll on throughout France
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.
Prince Albert’s daughter released the duet, titled Thankful, on Monday 16th December with her longtime beau.
The holiday song features the pair singing about how thankful they are for eachother’s love. “All I need is your love on this Christmas morning,” sings 27-year-old Jazmin in her sultry jazz style.
The artwork for the song is a black and white photograph of Jazmin and her 33-year-old boyfriend cuddling.
Ian Mellencamp is the nephew of famed singer songwriter John Mellencamp. The musician and former Calvin Klein model released a new album in November titled Romance in D.
Meanwhile, Jazmin released her first single titled Fearless in October.
Thankful is available on all music platforms.
Read also:
Jazmin Grimaldi releases her first single
Monaco’s youngest citizens have been treated like little princes and princesses at the annual kids Christmas bash at the Palace, a tradition started by Princes Grace more than 50 years ago.
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has released a new song with her rocker boyfriend Ian Mellencamp.
The government has announced the trial of a free bus service throughout the Principality during the busy summer period next year.
The architecturally exciting new home of the International University of Monaco has been officially inaugurated by H.S.H. Prince Albert II and National Council President Stéphane Valeri.
In April of this year, Mr Peres presented the Friends of Zion Award to Prince Albert, an award given by the Friends of Zion Heritage Centre as part of a global initiative to counter boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) and anti-Semitism. "Nothing is greater than the cause of friendship among human beings," the former president expressed at the ceremony.
"I speak for the Grimald house when I say here how proud and privileged I feel to accept this award as a symbol of the strong relations between Israel and Monaco," Prince Albert commented.