Friday, April 24, 2020

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 35 cured, 2 hospitalised and in ICU, 1 resident death, 3 non-resident deaths

Prince checks up on Larvotto building site

Prince checks up on Larvotto building site

By Stephanie Horsman - April 24, 2020

Prince Albert has made a special trip to visit the construction site at Larvotto Beach. Works resumed recently after the site was initially shut down because of the Covid-19 health crisis.

Prince Albert II was accompanied to the site by Minister of State Serge Telle, Minister of Public Works Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Health and Social Affairs Didier Gamerdinger, and Patrice Pastor, vice-chairman of Enterprises J.B. Pastor & Fils.

The Prince had a personal interest in seeing progress on site but was also concerned for the health and safety of the workers, ensuring all precautions were being taken to protect them.

It is one of a number of construction sites in the Principality that are moving forward, despite the crisis. A control inspection of the Portier roundabout and car park also took place on Thursday 23rd April. This site is part of the land extension project and will have 155 parking spaces over four levels, including 10 for electric vehicles from the service industry and seven for people with reduced mobility.

This roundabout enabled a complete revamp of the Rue Portier section located above the Larvotto viaduct, and which was formerly used as terrace seating for adjoining restaurants. The space created by the project allows for the development of five new commercial spaces under the viaduct, giving additional reception capacity for the businesses located there, formerly only on offer during summer months.

Photo: ©Gaëtan Luci- Palais Princier

 

