Weather
4 ° C
4°C
Wednesday, March 24, 2021

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

11 Covid cases + 1 fatality 24 Mar, 25 hospitalised, 9 in ICU, 65 home monitored, 2,040 recoveries, 28 deaths, 174 incidence rate, 9,750 people vaccinated

Prince of Hanover handed suspended sentence

Prince of Hanover handed suspended sentence

By Stephanie Horsman - March 24, 2021

Princess Caroline’s estranged husband, Prince Ernst August of Hanover, has received a 10-month suspended prison sentence and an order to undergo psychotherapy following violent outbursts against police and employees last summer in Austria.

Prince Ernst August of Hanover, whom Caroline separated from in 2009, was handed the sentence on Tuesday by an Austrian court for crimes including resisting state authority and grievous bodily harm. The 67-year-old was looking at up to three years in jail, but a judge leniently gave him a lesser sentence along with an order to undergo psychiatric treatment.

The head of one of Europe’s oldest families was convicted of injuring a police officer during an intervention in July 2020 at his hunting lodge in Grünau Austria whilst under the influence of medication and alcohol.

Less than a week later, he was charged with attempted assault on another police officer when he threatened to hit him with a baseball bat. In September, he was again arrested for threatening employees.

The Austrian court also banned Prince Ernst August from consuming alcohol and he will not be allowed to stay in his lodge whilst undergoing treatment.

The Prince apologised at the start of the hearing, however he decided to plead not guilty.

According to the Austrian Press Agency, Prince Ernst said to the court: “I would like to apologise for everything to those involved, I regret what happened and I am ready for the damage to come up. From my point of view, that says it all.”

His lawyers stated that the prince has undergone treatment since the incidents and cited isolation and betrayal by his son as the reasons for his behaviour.

His ongoing battle with his son, Ernst August, Jr, over property and possessions has made headlines in the past and the prince has repeatedly taken his son to court. Most recently, Ernst August filed a court petition over Marienburg Castle, which he had previously gifted to his son.

Meanwhile, it was recently announced that Ernst August Jr and his wife Ekaterina Malysheva are expecting their third child. A spot of happy news amidst the madness.

 

Related stories: 

Princess Caroline’s husband sues son over German castle

 

Photo of Ernst August arriving at tribunal by Werner Kerschbaumayr / AFP

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleMaking waves at Monaco Ocean Week
Next articleEast meets west in Monaco

Editors pics

March 24, 2021 | Local News

Opinion: Top takeaways from Six Nations

The Principality’s rugby expert Mark Thomas gives Monaco Life readers his take on this year’s Six Nations Championship heading in to the weekend finale.

0
March 23, 2021 | Local News

Making waves at Monaco Ocean Week

Prince Albert Foundation Vice-President Olivier Wenden explains to Monaco Life why postponing Monaco Ocean Week was not an option for the Prince and his Foundation.

0
March 22, 2021 | Business & Finance

After digital, Monaco is “banking” on sustainable finance

Monaco is looking to capitalise on a global movement towards sustainable investment and secure its position as a financial heavyweight while helping to save the environment.

0
March 19, 2021 | Local News

Princess’s emotional goodbye to Zulu King

Princess Charlene has travelled to her home country of South Africa to bid a final farewell to Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini during a memorial service broadcast from the royal palace.

0

daily

March 24, 2021 | Local News

Chanel partners with CSM for coral research

Cassandra Tanti

The Monaco Scientific Centre and fashion powerhouse Chanel have signed a partnership for the study of Mediterranean red coral, which has for centuries been used to make fine jewellery.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

Boris is back

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert and Pierre Casiraghi have welcomed Boris Herrmann back to Monaco where the German sailor is sharing his tales of completing the gruelling Vendée Globe solo race.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

East meets west in Monaco

Stephanie Horsman

The patio of the Hôtel de Paris is being magically transformed into a Japanese zen garden for the Cherry Blossom ‘Make a Wish’ event, featuring everything from sushi to origami for guests.

0
March 24, 2021 | Local News

Prince of Hanover handed suspended sentence

Stephanie Horsman

Princess Caroline’s estranged husband has received a 10-month suspended sentence and an order to undergo psychotherapy following violent outbursts against police and employees.

0
MORE STORIES

Princess Stephanie’s son gets engaged

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_28487" align="alignnone" width="1113"]Photo: Instagram mariehoachevallier Photo: Instagram mariehoachevallier[/caption] Princess Stephanie’s son Louis Ducruet, 25, has proposed to his girlfriend of five years, the Palace announced on Wednesday, February 21. The statement expressed the “joy” of the Princess over the future union between Louis, who is twelfth in line of succession to the Monegasque throne, and Marie Chevallier. The couple met when they were studying at Skema Business School in Sophia-Antipolis and they both attended Western Carolina University in Cullowhee, North Carolina, where Marie studied marketing and worked as a French tutor and a checkout girl. Louis, who has a BA in Sports Management, is currently a scout for the AS Monaco. Louis is Princess Stephanie's eldest child with her former husband Daniel Ducruet. They also have a daughter Pauline, 23, who just graduated from fashion school in New York. No official date has been announced.

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/princess-stephanies-daughter-graduates-from-new-york-fashion-school/

Monaco Diamond Exchange attends WealthPro Russia 2017

Local News Nancy Heslin -
[caption id="attachment_23010" align="alignnone" width="1589"]Antonio Cecere, founder and Vice-President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, speaking in St Petersburg at the WealthPro Russia 2017 Antonio Cecere, founder and Vice-President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, speaking in St Petersburg at the WealthPro Russia 2017[/caption] Antonio Cecere, Founder and Vice-President of Monaco Diamond Exchange, spoke recently in St Petersburg at the WealthPro Russia 2017 to an audience of 300 delegates from the leading regions of the Russian Federation and other countries of CIS, EU, Middle East and Asia. Introduced by moderator Maxim Simonov, Mr Cecere discussed on September 26 the state of the diamond industry today and set out to demonstrate how, due to macroeconomics, decreasing limited supply, increasing demand and the evolution of the sector, diamonds are a mid- to long-term investment with a positive outlook. The principal of Cecere Monaco described diamonds as alternative investment and stated: “Diamonds’ ability as an investment is traditionally that to retain, relocate and pass on wealth; this is facilitated by taxation, the high concentration of value per gram, their role as consumer products and advantage as untraceable physical asset.” SIGN IN TO YOUR PREMIUM ACCOUNT TO READ MORE [ihc-hide-content ihc_mb_type="show" ihc_mb_who="reg" ihc_mb_template="" ] Cecere explained how the global demand of rough-diamond in the next 15 years is forecasted to grow at an average annual rate of about 3 percent to 4 percent, and the supply is projected to decline by 1 percent to 2 percent, causing the gap between supply and demand to widen starting in 2019. He said: “We expect demand for rough diamonds to recover from the recent downturn and return to its long-term growth trajectory relying on strong fundamentals in the US and the continued growth of the middle class in India and China.” Mr Cecere proceeded to discuss the merits of fancy colour diamonds and said: “Fancy Colour Diamonds are a hard asset that can hedge against inflation and the devaluation of paper money with low correlation to other asset classes and almost zero correlation to equities. Prices have had an uninterrupted upward trajectory and continuous appreciation for over five decades – historical CAGR across colours/size over 70 years is approximately 12 percent.” He explained that fancy colour diamonds are identified as stable and high growth alternative asset class against a backdrop of global market volatility. Fancy colour diamonds, across pinks, yellows and blues, have increased in value by 167 percent on average since January 2005, outperforming other leading asset indices in a similar period, for example, the Dow Jones Industrial Average has increased 58 percent, and Standard & Poor’s 500 has increased 63 percent and London house prices have increased 82.1 percent. Also presenting at the seminar was Dr Alexander Lins, professor of Law at University of Liechtenstein and advisor to the Liechtenstein Government, who was recently involved in the Tax Treaty with Austria and discussed at the conference the merit of Liechtensteins as an International Financial Centre. WealthPro Russia 2017 is the first of a number of talks held this autumn in the region on the topic of wealth management and it will be followed by the InvestPro Kazakhstan to be held in Almaty on October 25-26. Article first published on October 8, 2017.

RELATED: Diamonds and sustainability: responsible sourcing and alternative investments

cecere [/ihc-hide-content]