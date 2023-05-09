May 31st: Prince Rainier III’s 100th birthday celebrations

On 31st May, what would have been the Builder Prince’s 100th birthday, the famous Rock of Monaco will be awash with celebrations as the whole of the Principality turns out to celebrate Prince Rainier III.

It is but the first date in a year-long celebration of the former Prince of Monaco and the father of current sovereign Prince Albert II.

Prince Rainier III was born on 31st May 1923 and to mark the occasion, the Rock will be transformed into an open-air street party, with everything from music, dance and art to parades and a firework display set to dazzle the public.

The Rainier III Committee has even created a special flag, featuring Rainier’s profile on a tasteful red and white background, for the day and businesses and residents have been encouraged to decorate their homes, offices and streets with the pennants. The decorations have been on sale since 1st May and can be purchased at the souvenir shop on the Place du Palais Princier, Bazar Picco at 22 Avenue Saint-Charles, Brico Center on 4-6 Avenue Albert II and Le Khédive at 9 Boulevard Albert Ier.

There will scarcely be a corner of Monaco Ville where the 31st May celebrations will not be felt. Events will take place at the Palace, the Cathedral, in the streets, on the Place de la Mairie, in the Jardins Saint-Martin, the Oceanographic Museum, the Jardin Animalier and the Club Bouliste.

At the end of the day, at precisely 9.15pm, all locations will celebrate the great man by sharing birthday cake with the assembled crowds. An hour later, at 10.15pm, a fireworks show will be launched from the breakwater of Port Hercule.

The Prince, who reigned for 56 years, was notable for his modern approach to statecraft. Rainier III is credited with revolutionising the Monegasque economy; moving it from one reliant on casinos and gambling to a more sophisticated cultural hub as well as a place with an inventive tax system. He also reformed the constitution, limiting his own powers and creating today’s arrangement, which is a based on a constitutional monarchy.

For a full listing of the day’s events and for information in general on Rainier III’s year of celebrations, please click here.

Read more:

Do you have an event in Monaco or the French Riviera that you would like us to include in our What’s On section and events calendar? Please email editor@monacolife.net.

Photo source: Centenairerainier3.mc