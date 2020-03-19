Weather
Monte-Carlo, MC
scattered clouds
14.8 ° C
18 °
12.8 °
55%
1.5kmh
32%
Fri
14 °
Sat
14 °
Sun
14 °
Mon
12 °
Tue
9 °
Thursday, March 19, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

Monaco records no new cases of Covid-19 since Monday, when Minister of State Serge Telle became Principality’s 9th positive case

Prince tests positive for new coronavirus

Prince tests positive for new coronavirus

By Cassandra Tanti - March 19, 2020

The Palace has revealed that Prince Albert II of Monaco has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus but says that his health “raises no concern”.

The Palace confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon that Monaco’s Head of State had contracted the novel coronavirus, but his situation was stable. “The Sovereign Prince is being looked after by his attending physician and specialists from the CHPG,” said the Palace.

The Prince is continuing his duties from the office of his home and is in permanent contact with the members of his staff, government and close collaborators.

The Palace took the opportunity to remind citizens of the absolute necessity to adhere to strict quarantine measures requested earlier this week by the Prince.

“The Prince is asking the population to respect the confinement measures and to limit contact with other people,” said the Palace. “Only in respecting those rules of lockdown will we be able to stop the coronavirus from spreading.”

The Prince’s Palace says it will continue to provide regular updates on the health of the Prince.

It follows the announcement that Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. It was revealed on Monday 16th March that Mr Telle had become the 9th positive case of Covid-19 in the Principality. His health is also no reason for concern.

Prince Albert, aged 62, is now the 11th confirmed case of Covid-19 in the Principality.

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleHistoric Europe-wide travel ban in place
Next articleIt’s official: No Monaco Grand Prix

Editors pics

March 18, 2020 | Local News

Priority hour for the elderly

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

0
March 16, 2020 | Local News

Serge Telle tests positive for Covid-19

Monaco’s Minister of State Serge Telle has tested positive for Covid-19, becoming the Principality's 9th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

0
December 25, 2019 | Local News

Top story: Positioning Monaco in digital world: the plan

The Prince's Government has delivered its vision of Monaco’s digital transformation, which has been developed over the past 12 months.

0
October 19, 2019 | Local News

New tech lab to fast track digital transition of schools

The government is equipping teachers with the knowledge and tools they need to shape a generation of digital savvy students with the launch of a new tech laboratory. ‘EduLab Monaco’ was inaugurated on Thursday 17th October by HSH Prince Albert II. It forms part of the #ExtendedMonaco program and provides a space for teachers to […]

0

daily

March 19, 2020 | Local News

New police unit presented at the palace

Stephanie Horsman

Prince Albert has congratulated the new Living Environment Preservation Unit (UPCV) at a special presentation at the Place du Palais.

0
March 18, 2020 | Local News

Priority hour for the elderly

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco food stores are now dedicating one hour per day to serving only elderly shoppers.

0
March 18, 2020 | Local News

Fresh fruit and vegetable markets remain open

Cassandra Tanti

The council is offering a free delivery service for fresh produce purchased from the Condamine and Monte-Carlo markets.

0
March 17, 2020 | Local News

Monaco steps up lockdown

Cassandra Tanti

Prince Albert has announced that the Principality has entered "a phase of virus lockdown" with the introduction of new containment measures starting at midnight, lasting "until further notice".

0
MORE STORIES

Prince presents Foundation award at COP22

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_8181" align="alignnone" width="640"]Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, Environment and Urban Development. Photo: DC Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, Environment and Urban Development. Photo: DC[/caption] The Marrakesh Conference on Global Warming is currently being held in Morocco, ending on November 18, very much with the participation of Monaco. This is the 22nd Conference of the Parties (COP22) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change. A total of 196 states participated. HSH Prince Albert was accompanied by a delegation, including Marie-Pierre Gramaglia, Minister of Public Works, Environment and Urban Development, who delivered a speech on Tuesday at the WHO Ministerial Summit on Health, Environment and Climate Change. She expressed the hope that the meetings of COP22 could lay the foundation for fruitful collaboration between the health and environment sectors, and assured Margaret Chan, Director-General of WHO, of the unwavering support of the Principality. On Sunday, Prince Albert presented the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Award to Blue Carpet4climate change action. [caption id="attachment_8230" align="alignnone" width="640"]Remise-des-prix Photo: Le Matin[/caption] Read also: Monaco prepares for COP22 Read also: Foundation marks 10 years of progress  

Mobility and leisure, let’s live together

Local News Staff Writer -
Journee du handicapAs has been the case every year for the last five years, on the occasion of the International Day of Disabled Persons, the Department of Health and Social Affairs organised the fifth Monaco Disability Encounter at the Auditorium of the Lycée Technique et Hotelier in Monaco on Monday, December 5. The Prince’s Government wished to associate the Principality, for the fifth time, with the commemoration of this day proclaimed by the United Nation. The theme chosen this year was "Mobility and leisure: let's live together". Minister Stéphane Valeri recalled the progress already made, and provided an update on the main provisions of the law on accessibility to buildings as approved on December 1 by the National Council and bearing in mind Monaco’s specific topographical challenges. Representatives of the Directorate of Urban Development, the Monaco Bus Company, Mobibus, the City Council of Monaco and the Direction of Stade Louis II, spoke on the topic of implementation, particularly on access to recreation for all, with particular emphasis on the public swimming pools and the Larvotto beach (Handiplage/Audioplage). The day ended with a public debate, including leaders of concerned associations, as well as people with disabilities, who were able to get answers to their questions and make suggestions to decision makers and professionals present. READ ALSO: Minster of Health and Social Affairs, Stéphane Valeri: the real deal