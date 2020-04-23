Weather
12 ° C
12°C
Friday, April 24, 2020

News

Brought to you by: Monaco Life

Breaking News

The number of people officially infected with Covid-19 stands at 94 in Monaco: 27 cured, 5 hospitalised, 3 in ICU, 1 resident death

Prince’s Foundation initiates “day after” campaign

Prince’s Foundation initiates “day after” campaign

By Cassandra Tanti - April 23, 2020

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has launched ‘A green shift?’, a new campaign encouraging everyone to reflect on the impact the coronavirus crisis has had on the environment and use the opportunity to create a new balance between humans and the earth.

“The impulse of solidarity that unites us today is proof of our ability to act together with a common goal,” says the foundation. “The need for a collective response to global challenges is more fundamental than ever, whether it be the coronavirus or environmental preservation.”

The Prince’s Foundation says that we all, individually and collectively, have a role to play to ensure that we emerge from this crisis with a commitment to breathe new life into measures taken by countries and industries to combat climate change and biodiversity loss.

Through a series of short video interviews, the Foundation is inviting scientists to take the floor to reflect on the link between the environment and the pandemic, on the current impact of the crisis in various regions of the world, and on the perspectives for the “day after”.

The campaign began symbolically on 22nd April, the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, with a message of hope from HSH Prince Albert II of Monaco.

“Over the past few weeks, our lives have changed at an unprecedented speed. These upheavals will inevitably continue,” said the Prince in his message. “It is up to us to turn this situation to our advantage, to ensure that the current suffering leads to a better world.”

Several personalities will also share their points of view in areas of environment, science and the economy, and how this new balance between man and nature can be achieved at the end of the crisis.

The videos will be broadcast on the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation’s social networks and on its website.

 

Read more:

Prince joins Earth Day call to action

 

 

shares
SHARE
Previous articleGovernment deficit means belt tightening in 2020

Editors pics

April 22, 2020 | Business & Finance

Interview: Dr. Kostadin Yanev, creator of Activ5

While the crisis has been catastrophic for the physical fitness industry, it has provided the digital fitness industry with fertile ground to penetrate the market and establish itself as a long-term major player.

0
April 17, 2020 | Culture

Inside the quiet corridors of Monaco’s aquarium

Never in its 110-year history has the Oceanographic Museum ever had to close its doors for more than a few days. To understand more about how the aquarium operates in lockdown, Monaco Life spoke to its curator Olivier Brunel.

0
April 10, 2020 | Local News

Lockdown extended for another three weeks

Prince Albert has ordered confinement measures in Monaco to be extended until 3rd May. Police patrols will also be increased this Easter weekend to ensure people are complying with the rules.

0
April 1, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

ISTAYHOME: Bella’s health & beauty tips

Lifestyle and Wellbeing contributor Isabella Marino shares her hot tips on living well during self-confinement.

0

daily

April 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Government deficit means belt tightening in 2020

Stephanie Horsman

The vote by the National Council on Wednesday night to amend the 2020 budget includes the “exceptional and historic” step of implementing a deficit - something not seen in the Principality since the financial crisis in 2009.

0
April 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Monaco Scientific Centre starts Covid testing

Stephanie Horsman

After delays and missing pieces, limited rhino-pharyngeal PCR testing for Covid-19 can now begin in the Principality.

0
April 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Time to scale up

Cassandra Tanti

As the world celebrates the 50th anniversary of Earth Day, the organisers of this year’s Transition Forum have announced that this, the third edition, will take place entirely online over the course of a month.

0
April 23, 2020 | Lifestyle & Wellbeing

Roger Federer calls for ATP and WTA to be united

Stephanie Horsman

Tennis fans may have missed out on all the action of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters this year, but tennis star Roger Federer is making sure his sport stays in the headlines.

0
MORE STORIES

Saint-Martin Grotto gardens reopen after 30 years

Local News Staff Writer -
saint martinPublic gardens that have been closed for more than three decades have been reopened to the public after major restoration. Situated on the Rock, the Saint-Martin Grotto gardens command magnificent views of the Mediterranean and afford a special insight into local flowers and plants as well as animals that are native to Monaco. Among the creatures that may be seen in and from the grotto gardens are the Peregrine falcon, the shag, the warty lizard and bats. Guard rails have been installed and paths laid to allow visitors to explore a unique space. Non-native plants have been removed and local vegetation encouraged, said Jen-Luc Puyo, director of the restoration project. The seismic measuring station in the grotto itself has also been brought up to modern standards. Information panels are about to be installed to welcome and inform curious visitors.

Uniforms for École de la Condamine

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_18820" align="alignnone" width="1280"]Photo: Charly Gallo/DC Photo: Charly Gallo/DC[/caption] An information meeting for the parents of students ages 6 to 8 of classes CP, CE1 and CE2 in September has just been held at the École de la Condamine. The purpose of the assembly was to inform parents about the new test dress code for the next school year, as the government is introducing school uniforms progressively. By wearing uniforms, students in the Principality will benefit from the feeling of belonging to a group and a particular school in Monaco. The Prince's government launched a tender for 12 companies based in the Principality, and three responded to provide white short-sleeved and long-sleeved polo shirts, as well as a hooded navy blue zip jackets. Among the conditions imposed in the tender was the need to have a point of sale in Monaco for the convenience of customers.  

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=16536

READ ALSO

https://monacolife.net/?p=17509