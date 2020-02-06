Prince’s foundation joins call-out to leaders

READ ALSO

[caption id="attachment_27547" align="alignnone" width="640"]Prince Albert awards the 2018 Prince’s Prize for Innovative Philanthropy to Douglas Woodring of Ocean For Recovery Alliance. Photo: PAF2[/caption] On Monaco, January 22, Prince Albert awarded Douglas Woodring, Founder and Managing Director of Ocean Recovery Alliance, the 2018 Prince’s Prize for Innovative Philanthropy. The Award is a global initiative jointly developed by The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and The Tocqueville Foundation, “to highlight projects and initiatives that have triggered innovative activity in the field of philanthropy, seeking out individuals and organisations that inspire others and demonstrate strong impact or potential impact”. Mr Woodring, whose non-profit association Ocean Recovery Alliance focuses on bringing together new initiatives to help improve the ocean environment, received the award for his years of dedication, focus and persistence on reducing plastic pollution, and by doing so with creative, scalable programs that can be replicated across borders. According to the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation, it is one of the first NGOs to work with both the UN Environment and the World Bank on their respective programs aimed at reducing plastic pollution. During the presentation of the award, Prince Albert commented that Mr Woodring founded the Ocean Recovery Alliance with the strong conviction that improving the health of the global ocean require to bring together innovative solutions, technology, collaborations between the public and the private sector, national and multilateral policies. Mr Woodring said, “We have taken a different, creative, yet realistic approach to solving this issue globally. Our Program bring focus to the issue of plastic in its ‘afterlife’, either through use in a company or institutional setting, or via trash hotspots which need to be cleaned and prevented, via community engagement”.https://monacolife.net/prince-albert-ii-foundation-a-ten-year-retrospective-with-he-bernard-fautrier/