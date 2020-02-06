Weather
Thursday, February 6, 2020

2019 real estate trends: €2.8 billion worth of real-estate transactions took place in Monaco last year

Prince’s foundation joins call-out to leaders

By Stephanie Horsman - February 6, 2020

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has joined Rise Up’s ‘Blue Call to Action’, an initiative which calls on governments and businesses to start moving on “blue” economic models.

Launched by the Oceano Azul Foundation, Oak Foundation and Ocean Unite, Rise Up’s latest endeavour, ‘Blue Call to Action’, has just been officially endorsed by HSH Prince Albert II’s eponymous foundation to assist in the ongoing efforts to save our oceans for current and future generations.  

The call is being put out to business and governmental leaders to take the necessary actions required to stop the destruction of fragile oceanic ecosystems and to get what the United Nations calls the “lungs of the Earth” back on track again.

Rise Up was formed in May of 2019 as an urgent response to safeguard the seas. A cooperative of public citizens, indigenous peoples, fishermen and philanthropic organisations, this association will present their concerns at the next United Nations Conference being held in June of this year in Portugal. The focus will be to find agreement on topics such as common priorities, objectives, and target goals that will drive solid solutions to the threats plaguing the oceans today.

Source: Pixabay

With experts forewarning that mankind has perhaps only a decade to reverse damage and keep global warming in check before catastrophic damage is done, Rise Up is sanctioning radical changes to the world’s current economic model.  

Amongst the goals they have set out are to stop overfishing and create sustainable fisheries that protect the livelihoods of those who make their livings from the sea, whilst responsibly replenishing stock, an end to destructive fishing methods, awareness and educational programmes for fishing communities and total protection of endangered species and habitats.

They propose that businesses and governments stop passively supporting causes and act by investing more in transitioning to circular economies, including moving to sustainable and “blue” economic models.

The Prince Albert II Foundation supports a myriad of causes dedicated to protecting the environment, including activities related to energy efficiency and renewable energy, forestry practices and notably, the seas.

Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President

Students compete to protect the sea

 

January 29, 2020 | News

Interview: Fabrice Marquet

Fabrice Marquet talks to Monaco Life about developing the Principality's first ever business incubator MonacoTech and moving on to his next venture, Monaco Foundry.

January 28, 2020 | Business & Finance

The Princely Family celebrates Saint Dévote

HSH Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene and the twins were front and centre at the Saint Dévote celebrations held earlier this week, with Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella sporting fashionable sunnies and charming the crowds.

January 24, 2020 | News

Two new summer concerts revealed

Music superstars Black Eyed Peas and Steve Hackett – Genesis Revisited will be heading to Monaco to perform shows this summer, SBM has just announced.

January 23, 2020 | News

Historic Monte-Carlo Rally returns for 23rd year

Just three days after the 88th Monte-Carlo Rally, competitors will gather for the 23rd Historic Monte-Carlo Rally, showcasing classic cars from between 1911 and 1980.

February 6, 2020 | News

Prince's foundation joins call-out to leaders

Stephanie Horsman

The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has joined Rise Up’s ‘Blue Call to Action’, an initiative which calls on governments and businesses to start moving on “blue” economic models.

February 6, 2020 | News

Monaco Manga world premiere

Stephanie Horsman

Manga fans, rejoice! The very first Monegasque Manga film, entitled Blitz, is being released to the public later this month at the Bibliothèque Louis Notari.

February 6, 2020 | News

Call for Monaco to get behind annual COCC bike ride

Cassandra Tanti

Monaco’s famous bicycle ride organised by the Champagne and Oysters Cycle Club is gearing up for another successful event in April, but this year they’re looking for more businesses to back the charity ride.

February 6, 2020 | News

Nice Athletics and IM2S sign partnership

Stephanie Horsman

Monaco’s world-class orthopaedic clinic IM2S and Nice Côte d’Azur Athletics (NCAA) have signed a partnership agreement giving priority access to the association's top athletes.

Prince Albert presents prize for Innovative Philanthropy

Local News Staff Writer -
[caption id="attachment_27547" align="alignnone" width="640"]Prince Albert awards the 2018 Prince’s Prize for Innovative Philanthropy to Douglas Woodring of Ocean For Recovery Alliance. Photo: PAF2 Prince Albert awards the 2018 Prince’s Prize for Innovative Philanthropy to Douglas Woodring of Ocean For Recovery Alliance. Photo: PAF2[/caption] On Monaco, January 22, Prince Albert awarded Douglas Woodring, Founder and Managing Director of Ocean Recovery Alliance, the 2018 Prince’s Prize for Innovative Philanthropy. The Award is a global initiative jointly developed by The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation and The Tocqueville Foundation, “to highlight projects and initiatives that have triggered innovative activity in the field of philanthropy, seeking out individuals and organisations that inspire others and demonstrate strong impact or potential impact”. Mr Woodring, whose non-profit association Ocean Recovery Alliance focuses on bringing together new initiatives to help improve the ocean environment, received the award for his years of dedication, focus and persistence on reducing plastic pollution, and by doing so with creative, scalable programs that can be replicated across borders. According to the Prince Albert of Monaco Foundation, it is one of the first NGOs to work with both the UN Environment and the World Bank on their respective programs aimed at reducing plastic pollution. During the presentation of the award, Prince Albert commented that Mr Woodring founded the Ocean Recovery Alliance with the strong conviction that improving the health of the global ocean require to bring together innovative solutions, technology, collaborations between the public and the private sector, national and multilateral policies. Mr Woodring said, “We have taken a different, creative, yet realistic approach to solving this issue globally. Our Program bring focus to the issue of plastic in its ‘afterlife’, either through use in a company or institutional setting, or via trash hotspots which need to be cleaned and prevented, via community engagement”.

https://monacolife.net/prince-albert-ii-foundation-a-ten-year-retrospective-with-he-bernard-fautrier/

Data thief faces suspended jail sentence in...

Local News Staff Writer -
computertheftMonaco’s Public Prosecutor's Office has asked for a suspended one-year prison sentence and a series of fines of between €3,000 and €5,000 against a former employee of the Princess Grace Hospital, suspected of having hijacked confidential data in June last year. The IT technician, a 25-year-old French citizen living in the Nice area, pirated 648 workstations in the hospital and handed over the personal data of all employees of CHPG to the elected representatives of the French National Council, journalists and French tax inspectors, including the wages paid, the court was told. The alleged perpetrator’s motive for the data theft was revenge after being dismissed from his post. The Criminal Court of Monaco will issue its decision on June 6. Article first published May 4, 2017.

https://monacolife.net/?p=8465

https://monacolife.net/?p=12811