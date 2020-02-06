Prince’s foundation joins call-out to leaders

Thursday, February 6, 2020
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
2019 real estate trends: €2.8 billion worth of real-estate transactions took place in Monaco last year
Interview: Olivier Wenden, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation Vice President
Students compete to protect the sea
The Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has joined Rise Up’s ‘Blue Call to Action’, an initiative which calls on governments and businesses to start moving on “blue” economic models.
Manga fans, rejoice! The very first Monegasque Manga film, entitled Blitz, is being released to the public later this month at the Bibliothèque Louis Notari.
Monaco’s famous bicycle ride organised by the Champagne and Oysters Cycle Club is gearing up for another successful event in April, but this year they’re looking for more businesses to back the charity ride.
Monaco’s world-class orthopaedic clinic IM2S and Nice Côte d’Azur Athletics (NCAA) have signed a partnership agreement giving priority access to the association's top athletes.