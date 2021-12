Princess Charlene’s recovery continues

READ ALSO

The Junior Chamber of Commerce of Monaco begins its new series of training courses in personal development with "The etiquette of business" on Tuesday. This interactive instruction is intended for all professionals who wish to improve their presentation skills and develop better relations in a business environment. During this workshop, participants will look at various subjects, in particular: general etiquette of business in the international environment; dress codes; interpersonal communication and non-verbal language; the world of work: initiation and management of meetings, and management of conflict situations at meetings. This workshop will be hosted by Mita Luciani Ranier, Founder of the International Academy of Etiquette and Protocol in Rome. The workshop will be held at the International University of Monaco, located at Stade Louis II starting at 6:30 pm, in French and English. Registration, €20, is required online , with a discount of 50 percent for associates and senators of JCEM. JCEM members with up-to-date membership will be able to take part free of charge.