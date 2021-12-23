Princess Charlene’s recovery continues

Thursday, December 23, 2021
News
Brought to you by: Monaco Life
The Palace has revealed that Princess Charlene’s recovery will take a “few more months”, however her prognosis is “encouraging”.
Princess shares illustrated Christmas portrait on social media
Photo: Eric Mathon, Prince’s Palace
Health authorities have reported the death of a 77-year-old Monaco resident who tested positive for Covid-19, marking the 38th related fatality in the Principality since the pandemic began.
There will be some prime skiing conditions over the festive weekend, with the chance of some heavy snowfall at Isola 2000 in particular.
The open-air ice rink at the Stade Nautique Rainier III in Monaco will remain open for public use over the Christmas period and well into the new year.