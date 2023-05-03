Princess Grace Irish Library launches collaboration with NYU’s Glucksman Ireland House

The Princess Grace Irish Library and Glucksman Ireland House at New York University are embarking on a “joint literary odyssey”, starting with a lecture by a former Irish ambassador to the USA.

The Princess Grace Irish Library (PGIL) and New York University’s (NYU) Glucksman Ireland House have long shared similar visions, but it has only been recently that the two decided to join forces for what will become an annual event.

The two entities are embarking on a yearly lecture series, which will commence with the former Irish Ambassador to the USA, Daniel Mulhall, who was also a professor of Irish Studies at NYU, with the idea that they will be able to foster other synergistic collaborations.

“We’re delighted with this collaborative venture,” says Paula Farquharson, the director of the PGIL. “It’s a natural step as Glucksman Ireland House is New York University’s centre for the study of Ireland and the Irish diaspora, renowned for its dynamic programming and research initiatives, while the Princess Grace Irish Library is a centre of literary excellence since 1984 and a hub for the Irish community in this part of Europe.”

She adds, “This initiative allows us to deepen our connection with Irish Americans and develop our links with key writers and academics from Glucksman Ireland House. Our shared goal is to foster an appreciation of Ireland’s literature and history, which includes two exceptional women, Princess Grace of Monaco (née Kelly) and Loretta Brennan Glucksman, who serves as Chairman of the Advisory Board of Glucksman Ireland House NYU, which she endowed with her late husband, Lewis.”

DANIEL MULHALL’S IRISH ODYESSY

Mulhall is coming to the Princess Grace Irish Library’s 2023 cultural forum on 10th May to speak on the theme of Irish-American influence on literature, music and culture with a talk entitled “Around the World with W.B. Yeats and James Joyce: A Diplomatic Odyssey.”

His recently published book Ulysses: A Reader’s Odyssey (2022), which came about for the 100th anniversary of the release of the James Joyce sensation, will be the centerpiece for the lecture.

The book has garnered much attention in intellectual as well as literary circles and was lauded by Ted Smyth, the president of the Advisory Board of Glucksman Ireland House and a former diplomat, who says, “Mulhall’s deployment of Joyce and Yeats around the world is a masterly example of exercising ‘soft power’ on behalf of Ireland. Ireland might not have a large security force, but it does have an army of fabulous writers, poets, musicians, and artists who, with our talented diplomats, enable Ireland to punch above its weight in the international arena.”

